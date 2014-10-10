The functional food ingredients market report studies wide-ranging evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions. Besides, functional food ingredients market analysis makes an assessment of the expected rise, growth or fall of the product in the specific forecast period. This report encompasses estimations of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in % value for the forecasted period that will help client to take decision based on futuristic chart. The verified and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used watchfully while structuring this functional food ingredients market research report. This market report helps unearth the general market conditions, existing trends and tendencies.

Key Market Competitors: Global Functional Food Ingredients Market

The key players operating in the global functional food ingredients market are –

Cargill,

BASF SE,

Dowdupont,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Arla Foods,

Kerry Group,

Ajinomoto,

Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

Ingredion Incorporated,

Tate & Lyle,

Biocatalysts,

Roquette Freres,

Market Drivers:

Increase in consumption of nutritive convenience food and fortified food

Growth in incidences of chronic diseases

Growth in need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products

Market Restraint:

Higher cost for functional food products due to the inclusion of healthier or naturally sourced ingredients

Segmentation: Global Functional Food Ingredients Market

By Type

Probiotics

Proteins & Amino Acids

Phytochemical & Plant Extracts

Prebiotics

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Carotenoids

Vitamins

Minerals

Macro Minerals

Micro Minerals

By Source

Natural Source

Synthetic Source

By Application

Food

Beverages

By Health Benefit

Gut Health

Heart Health

Bone Health

Immunity

Nutritive Health

Weight Management

By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Functional Food Ingredients Market

The global functional food ingredients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Functional Food Ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In October, 2017 Cargill makes its first animal feed company acquisition in Brazil the acquisition of privately owned integral nutrias animal, announced on Friday is Cargill’s first purchase of a company in food ingredients segment in Latin America’s largest economy.

Cargill has been looking to diversify into new businesses as global grain traders face a margin squeeze because of a glut of the crops.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the global functional food ingredients market.

Analyze and forecast functional food ingredients market on the basis of type, application, source, form and process

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, application, source, form and process

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

