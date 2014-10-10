Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Forecasts 2018 to 2025: By Arla Foods, Kerry Group, Ajinomoto, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ingredion Incorporated,
Global Functional Food Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD 110 billion by 2025, from USD 67 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The functional food ingredients market report studies wide-ranging evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions. Besides, functional food ingredients market analysis makes an assessment of the expected rise, growth or fall of the product in the specific forecast period. This report encompasses estimations of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in % value for the forecasted period that will help client to take decision based on futuristic chart. The verified and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used watchfully while structuring this functional food ingredients market research report. This market report helps unearth the general market conditions, existing trends and tendencies.
Key Market Competitors: Global Functional Food Ingredients Market
The key players operating in the global functional food ingredients market are –
- Cargill,
- BASF SE,
- Dowdupont,
- Archer Daniels Midland Company,
- Arla Foods,
- Kerry Group,
- Ajinomoto,
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.,
- Ingredion Incorporated,
- Tate & Lyle,
- Biocatalysts,
- Roquette Freres,
Market Drivers:
Increase in consumption of nutritive convenience food and fortified food
Growth in incidences of chronic diseases
Growth in need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products
Market Restraint:
Higher cost for functional food products due to the inclusion of healthier or naturally sourced ingredients
Table Of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Market Landscape
Part 04: Market Sizing
Part 05: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Segmentation: Global Functional Food Ingredients Market
By Type
Probiotics
Proteins & Amino Acids
Phytochemical & Plant Extracts
Prebiotics
Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
Omega-3 Fatty Acids
Carotenoids
Vitamins
Minerals
Macro Minerals
Micro Minerals
By Source
Natural Source
Synthetic Source
By Application
Food
Beverages
By Health Benefit
Gut Health
Heart Health
Bone Health
Immunity
Nutritive Health
Weight Management
By Geography
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Competitive Analysis: Global Functional Food Ingredients Market
The global functional food ingredients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Functional Food Ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
In October, 2017 Cargill makes its first animal feed company acquisition in Brazil the acquisition of privately owned integral nutrias animal, announced on Friday is Cargill’s first purchase of a company in food ingredients segment in Latin America’s largest economy.
Cargill has been looking to diversify into new businesses as global grain traders face a margin squeeze because of a glut of the crops.
Key Insights in the report:
Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.
Market trends impacting the growth of the global functional food ingredients market.
Analyze and forecast functional food ingredients market on the basis of type, application, source, form and process
Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, application, source, form and process
Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.
