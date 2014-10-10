Global Digital Vault Market Competitive Analysis 2019 By Symantec Corporation, Oracle, Keeper Security, Inc., Accruit, LLC, DSwiss AG, Safe4 Information Management Limited
Global Digital Vault Market is driven by increasing trend for cloud storage for data, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 478.35 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1354.04 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Few of the major competitors currently working in digital vault market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Johnson Controls, CyberArk Software Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Micro Focus, Fiserv, Inc., Multicert, Symantec Corporation, Oracle, Keeper Security, Inc., Accruit, LLC, DSwiss AG, Safe4 Information Management Limited, Logic Choice Technologies, Eclypses Inc., HashiCorp, Daxtech, eOriginal, Inc. and Lextrado Legal Exchange.
Market Drivers:
Rise in demand for stringent compliances & rules to protect the highly sensitive data within the enterprise across the globe.
Increasing concern for securing the data which is being generated through connected devices.
Market Restraints:
Lack of technical expertise & awareness of technology in many countries limits the increasing demand for digital vault
Unauthorized access to the vault leads to data loss for the concerned person also.
Competitive Analysis: Global Digital Vault Market
Global digital vault market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital vault market global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Segmentation: Global Digital Vault Market
By Component
Solutions
Identity and Access Management
Data Loss Prevention
Digital Asset Management
Privileged Account Management
Services
By Service
Consulting
Design and Implementation
Support and Maintenance
Managed Services
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
By Industry
BFSI
Government
IT and Telecommunications
Real Estate
Defence
Others
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
