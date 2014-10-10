Global Digital Vault Market is driven by increasing trend for cloud storage for data, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 478.35 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1354.04 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Digital vault is the finest market research report which is the result of proficient team and their potential capabilities. The most up to date market insights and analysis performed in this report brings marketplace clearly into focus. The major aspects of this report include complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, key market players involved in this industry, detailed analysis of the market segmentation, and competitive analysis of the key players. Data collection modules with large sample sizes are used to collect data and perform base year analysis. The market research data included in this digital vault report is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models.

Few of the major competitors currently working in digital vault market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Johnson Controls, CyberArk Software Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Micro Focus, Fiserv, Inc., Multicert, Symantec Corporation, Oracle, Keeper Security, Inc., Accruit, LLC, DSwiss AG, Safe4 Information Management Limited, Logic Choice Technologies, Eclypses Inc., HashiCorp, Daxtech, eOriginal, Inc. and Lextrado Legal Exchange.

Market Drivers:

Rise in demand for stringent compliances & rules to protect the highly sensitive data within the enterprise across the globe.

Increasing concern for securing the data which is being generated through connected devices.

Market Restraints:

Lack of technical expertise & awareness of technology in many countries limits the increasing demand for digital vault

Unauthorized access to the vault leads to data loss for the concerned person also.

Competitive Analysis: Global Digital Vault Market

Global digital vault market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital vault market global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Segmentation: Global Digital Vault Market

By Component

Solutions

Identity and Access Management

Data Loss Prevention

Digital Asset Management

Privileged Account Management

Services

By Service

Consulting

Design and Implementation

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Industry

BFSI

Government

IT and Telecommunications

Real Estate

Defence

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

