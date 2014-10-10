Concrete fiber are combination of cement or concrete and uniformly dispersed and discrete fiber. Fiber reinforced concrete are of various types such as synthetic concrete fiber, steel concrete fiber, glass concrete fiber, etc. Fibers reinforced concrete have excellent resistance to impact, vibration, and blasts. Fiber used in concrete for the purpose of avoiding cracking which occur due to plastic shrinkage and drying shrinkage. Shotcrete concrete have extensive usage of fiber to enhance structural integrity of the concrete. Concrete fiber are applied in different application such as industrial flooring, sprayed concrete, fire resistant structures, mortar applications, slender structures in precast plants, etc. Industries such as transport infrastructure, building & construction, mining & tunnel, etc. have wide application of concrete fiber.

Leading Concrete Fiber Market Players: ABC Polymer Industries,BASF SE,Bekaert SA,Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.,Fibercon International Inc.,Nycon Corporation,Owens Corning,Propex Operating Company, LLC,Sika AG,The Euclid Chemical Company

Get Sample copy of this Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005840/

The concrete fiber market is segmented on the basis of type, end use industry. On the basis of type, the concrete fiber market is segmented into, synthetic concrete fiber, steel concrete fiber, glass concrete fiber, natural concrete fiber, basalt fiber reinforced concrete. On the basis of end use industry, the concrete fiber market is segmented into, transport infrastructure, building & construction, mining & tunnel, industrial flooring, others.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Concrete Fiber Market Landscape

4 Key Industry Dynamics

5 Market Analysis- Global

6 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Deployment Model

7 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 –Type

8 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027– Organization Size

9 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

10 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Concrete Fiber Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the concrete fiber market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Concrete fiber market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Purchase This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005840/

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Concrete Fiber Market Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Concrete Fiber Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com