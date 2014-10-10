Businesses can attain detailed insights with this Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging report which help them self-assuredly make decisions about their production and marketing strategies in Materials & Packaging industry. The report describes various parameters throughout which analyses the market status in detail. It also endows with statistics on the current state of the industry and hence works as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. This whole Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging report can be mainly categorised into four main areas which are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.47% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for pharmaceutical drugs and technological advancement in packaging are the factor for the growth of this market.

Pharmaceutical contract packaging relates to outsourcing to third party suppliers of packaging operations. In this the pharma companies seeks services from the other companies for the packaging of their drugs. This helps them to save time and expenses. Some of the common types of these packaging are plastic containers, glass containers, flexible packaging, caps, closures and others. They can used for the packaging of different drugs.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for sustainable packaging will drive the market growth

Growing number of new medicines in the market will also accelerate the demand for this market

Rising geriatric population will also enhance the market growth

Strict protocols associated with the packaging will also drive the market growth

Segmentation: Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market

By Product

Flexible Packaging

Plastic Containers

Glass Containers

Caps/Closures

By Drug Type

Autacoids & Related Drugs

Cardiovascular Medicines

Contraceptives

Cancer Therapies

Hormone Replacement

Others

By Drug Form

Oral

Injectable

By Packaging

Plastic Bottles

Blister Packs

Pouches

Parenteral Containers

Pre- Filled Syringes

By Industry

Small Molecule

Biopharmaceutical

Vaccine

By Type

Sterile

Non- Sterile

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Probiotec announced the acquisition of ABS. Following the takeover of South Pack Laboratories (SPL) in 2017, the company is planning to increase their footprint in the pharmaceutical industry and assumed that the combination of the important strength of Probiotec in contract manufacturing will be beneficial for all the company

In March 2018, PCI Pharma announced the acquisition of Pharmaceutical Packaging Professionals. This acquisition is done so that PCI can provide outsourcing services to their customers. This acquisition will help company support their customer throughout the drug development lifecycle

Competitive Analysis:

Global pharmaceutical contract packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmaceutical contract packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pharmaceutical contract packaging market are Berlin Packaging, CCL Industries, Co-Pak, Signode India, ROPACK INC, Reelvision, PCI Pharma Services, Multi-Pack Solutions LLC, Unicep, Sharp, Reed-Lane, Aphena Pharma Solutions, Southwest Packaging., Catalent, Inc, AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Daito Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., NIPRO, Cradel Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Gerresheimer AG and others.

