Plastic Compounding Market – Key Players are BASF SE, SABIC, Dow, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., KRATON CORPORATION., DuPont de Nemours, RTP Company, 3M, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Covestro AG
The Plastic Compounding report focuses on the regional operational coverage across the market revenue, market share and growth rate variable within each region depending upon each its capacity. This research also results to measure the global leading competitors according to specific regions for development and compound growth rate. This Plastic Compounding report features mainly top to bottom approach to target key aspects of market that includes CAGR value, key players, cost structures, production, capacity, sales analysis and future growth trends are projected on the basis of historical data.
Global Plastic Compounding Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.08% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rapid industrialization and technological advancement in electrical and electronic companies are the factor for the growth of this market.
Compounding is a process in which plastics are manufactured by combining or mixing the different polymers or additives at a molten state. These blends are generally dosed automatically via feeders / hoppers with setpoints. They have the ability to change the physical, thermal, electrical and aesthetic characteristics of the products. Extrusion is mainly used for the compounding. These plastic compounding are widely used in industries such as automotive, electrical and electronics, industry, medical and others.
Market Drivers:
- Rising disposable income will drive the market growth
- Increasing demand in construction sector mainly in flooring, insulation materials, storage tanks can also act as a market driver
- Growth in automotive industry will also enhance the growth of this market
- Rising demand and large investment in the water and sanitation management including irrigation, power and transport will boost the market growth
Segmentation: Global Plastic Compounding Market
By Product
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Thermoplastic Vulcanizates
- Thermoplastic Polyolefins
- Poly Vinyl Chloride, Polystyrene
- Polybutylene Terephthalate
- Polyamide
- Polycarbonate
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
- Others
By Application
- Automotive
- Construction
- Electrical & Electronics
- Packaging
- Consumer Goods
- Industrial Machinery
- Medical Devices
- Optical Media
- Others
By Type
- Polymer/Copolymers
- Additives
- Anti-Oxidants
- UV Stabilizers
- Reinforcement Agents
- Colorants
- Others
- Laser-marking
- Thermo-stabilizer
- Anti-microbial
- Flame-Retardant
- Anti-static
- Anti-block
- Anti-foaming Agents
- Metal Deactivators
- Oxygen Scavenger
- CO2 Barrier Agents
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, MOL Group announced the acquisition of Aurora so that they can enter into recycled plastic compounding market. This will help the company to provide high quality polypropylene, polyamide and recyclate-based compounds. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen their petrochemical business and help them to expand in the automotive supplier market
- In August 2018, LyondellBasell announced the acquisition of A. Schulman, Inc. a leading supplier of high-performance plastic compounds. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and will also help them to expand their business. It will also double the LyondellBasell’s existing compounding business and will enhance their reach in the market
Competitive Analysis:
Global plastic compounding market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plastic compounding market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global plastic compounding market are BASF SE, SABIC, Dow, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., KRATON CORPORATION., DuPont de Nemours, RTP Company, 3M, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Covestro AG, WASHINGTON PENN PLASTIC CO., INC., Eurostar Engineering Plastics, KURARAY CO., LTD., TEIJIN LIMITED, LANXESS, Solvay, Ravago, Heritage Plastics, Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Nova Polymers, Inc., Adell Plastics and others.
