The Plastic Compounding report focuses on the regional operational coverage across the market revenue, market share and growth rate variable within each region depending upon each its capacity. This research also results to measure the global leading competitors according to specific regions for development and compound growth rate. This Plastic Compounding report features mainly top to bottom approach to target key aspects of market that includes CAGR value, key players, cost structures, production, capacity, sales analysis and future growth trends are projected on the basis of historical data.

Global Plastic Compounding Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.08% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rapid industrialization and technological advancement in electrical and electronic companies are the factor for the growth of this market.

Compounding is a process in which plastics are manufactured by combining or mixing the different polymers or additives at a molten state. These blends are generally dosed automatically via feeders / hoppers with setpoints. They have the ability to change the physical, thermal, electrical and aesthetic characteristics of the products. Extrusion is mainly used for the compounding. These plastic compounding are widely used in industries such as automotive, electrical and electronics, industry, medical and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising disposable income will drive the market growth

Increasing demand in construction sector mainly in flooring, insulation materials, storage tanks can also act as a market driver

Growth in automotive industry will also enhance the growth of this market

Rising demand and large investment in the water and sanitation management including irrigation, power and transport will boost the market growth

Segmentation: Global Plastic Compounding Market

By Product

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates

Thermoplastic Polyolefins

Poly Vinyl Chloride, Polystyrene

Polyethylene

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Others

By Application

Automotive

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Industrial Machinery

Medical Devices

Optical Media

Others

By Type

Polymer/Copolymers

Additives Anti-Oxidants UV Stabilizers Reinforcement Agents Colorants Others Laser-marking Thermo-stabilizer Anti-microbial Flame-Retardant Anti-static Anti-block Anti-foaming Agents Metal Deactivators Oxygen Scavenger CO2 Barrier Agents



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, MOL Group announced the acquisition of Aurora so that they can enter into recycled plastic compounding market. This will help the company to provide high quality polypropylene, polyamide and recyclate-based compounds. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen their petrochemical business and help them to expand in the automotive supplier market

In August 2018, LyondellBasell announced the acquisition of A. Schulman, Inc. a leading supplier of high-performance plastic compounds. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and will also help them to expand their business. It will also double the LyondellBasell’s existing compounding business and will enhance their reach in the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global plastic compounding market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plastic compounding market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global plastic compounding market are BASF SE, SABIC, Dow, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., KRATON CORPORATION., DuPont de Nemours, RTP Company, 3M, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Covestro AG, WASHINGTON PENN PLASTIC CO., INC., Eurostar Engineering Plastics, KURARAY CO., LTD., TEIJIN LIMITED, LANXESS, Solvay, Ravago, Heritage Plastics, Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Nova Polymers, Inc., Adell Plastics and others.

