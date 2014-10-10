“Latest Research Report: Construction Machinery Leasing industry

A construction job mandates a large number of heavy machines. There are a number of advantages to lease the construction. Primarily, many contractors want to be able to stay on the cutting edge of technology. New tools are emerging all the time, and leasing equipment means that contractors can utilize the latest products available without taking on extravagant costs. When the lease is up, contractors can simply opt for the newest line of products available.

The practice of leasing instead of purchasing heavy machinery has proven to be beneficial for companies of all sizes across numerous industries, Lower administrative overhead coupled with reduced expense and maintenance will drive construction equipment rental market size. Since industry vendors need to comply with the pervasive regulatory landscape, buyers benefit from elimination of replacement costs and associated expenditure. Other trends positively impacting revenue include growing technological advancements ranging from multifunctional machinery to apps for monitoring fuel consumption.

The Construction Machinery Leasing market is very fragmentation market, United Rentals, Ashtead Group, Aktio Corp, Kanamoto, Hertz Equipment Rental, Loxam Group, Blueline Rent, Ahern Rentals, Nishio Rent, Aggreko, Maxim Crane Works and SCMC are the leaders of the industry; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 20% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Japan.

United States is the world’s most mature rental market, Enjoyed about 43.82% construction machinery lease market share. Asia and Europe are currently witnessing large-scale infrastructure development activities, which is raising demand for construction equipment. Also, as most of the projects are undertaken with private investment money, where the utilization of equipment is limited to a short duration, contractors prefer to use equipment on a rental basis.

Barriers to entry for the Construction Equipment Rental and Leasing industry are high, although they may be medium for some smaller, specialist firms. Large firms in this industry require a substantial stock of construction machinery and equipment to offer customers. Therefore, required funding levels to purchase a wide range, and vast volumes, of this equipment are high. New firms to this industry may have difficulty in accessing the funds required to purchase a large and extensive range of construction products. Prevailing economic uncertainty is likely to result in more stringent lending procedures, also increasing entry barriers for new firms.

The equipment rental industry is gaining huge prominence across the globe. Although, in emerging economies, such as Asia, the industry is still in the nascent stage, it is projected to witness high growth in the coming years. An increase in the awareness of the equipment rental industry and growing investment in the construction industry will drive the equipment rental market.

Global Construction Machinery Leasing Market documents a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. It shows the steady growth in market in spite of the fluctuations and changing market trends. The report is based on certain important parameters

Construction Machinery Leasing Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:United Rentals, Ashtead Group, Aktio Corp, Kanamoto, Hertz Equipment Rental , Loxam Group, Blueline Rent, Ahern Rentals, Nishio Rent, Aggreko, Maxim Crane Works , SCMC,

The rising technology in Construction Machinery Leasing market is also depicted in this research report. Factors that are boosting the growth of the market, and giving a positive push to thrive in the global market is explained in detail. It includes a meticulous analysis of market trends, market shares and revenue growth patterns and the volume and value of the market. It is also based on a meticulously structured methodology. These methods help to analyze markets on the basis of thorough research and analysis.

The Type Coverage in the Market are Earth Moving Equipment, Material Handling and Cranes, Concrete Equipment, Road Building Equipment,

Market Segment by Applications, covers Commercial, Individual,

The research report summarizes companies from different industries. This Construction Machinery Leasing Market report has been combined with a variety of market segments such as applications, end users and sales. Focus on existing market analysis and future innovation to provide better insight into your business. This study includes sophisticated technology for the market and diverse perspectives of various industry professionals.

Construction Machinery Leasing is the arena of accounting worried with the summary, analysis and reporting of financial dealings pertaining to a business. This includes the training of financial statements available for public ingesting. The service involves brief, studying, checking and reporting of the financial contacts to tax collection activities and objects. It also involves checking and making financial declarations, scheming accounting systems, emerging finances and accounting advisory.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

