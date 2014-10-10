Latest Study on Industrial Growth of IoT in Manufacturing 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of IoT in Manufacturing . The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are CISCO SYSTEMS, INC, ABB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, PTC, Microsoft, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Zebra Technologies Corp., Siemens, Verizon Wireless, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., FUJITSU, Tech Mahindra Limited, Mooana, Schneider Electric, ClearBlade, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Uptake Technologies Inc., Litmus Automation, Inc among others.

Market Affecting Factors:

This section involves the list of various factors which have huge impact on the overall IoT in Manufacturing growth.

Global IoT in manufacturing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 30.57% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Key Assessments:

There are various types of assessments carried out in IoT in Manufacturing report to analyze the crucial market details and evaluate market opportunities. These assessments are-

Primary and Secondary assessment- These are collected through industry journals, government bodies and stakeholders. And for secondary research, industry experts are consulted.

Qualitative and quantitative assessment

Feasibility analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis

SWOT Analysis which highlights strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of IoT in Manufacturing .

Market Drivers:

Introduction of latest communication technology, is driving the growth of the market

Surge in the need of centralized monitoring system and predictive maintenance of the manufacturing infrastructure, drives the market growth

Rise in the adoption of the cloud environment, is driving the market growth

Introduction of data analytics and data processing, is driving the growth of the market

Demand driven supply chain and connected logistics, is fueling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of standards for interconnectivity and interoperability, is hampering the growth of the market

Data Security and privacy concerns, is hindering the market growth

Risk of shadow IT, is restraining the market growth

Crucial Market Segment Details:

Global IoT in Manufacturing Market By Software (Application Security, Device Management, Data Management & Analytics, Monitoring, Network, Smart Surveillance, Others), Connectivity (Satellite Network, Cellular Network, RFID, NFC, Wi-Fi), Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), Application (Business Process Optimization, Predictive Maintenance, Asset management, Workforce Management, Emergency & Incident Management, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Inventory Management, Automation Control & Management, Business Communication), End User (Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Food & Beverages, Aerospace & Defense, Chemicals & Materials, Hi-tech Products, Healthcare, Others)

Each point covered in the IoT in Manufacturing report is examined to get clear thought regarding every variable and factor that is affecting the market development. IoT in Manufacturing report comprises of various segments linked to industry and market with comprehensive research and analysis. The IoT in Manufacturing report includes all the company profiles of the major players and brands.

