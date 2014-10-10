Market Analysis: Global Tobacco Packaging Market

Global tobacco packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 19.70 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of women population engaging in the consumption of tobacco along with the various innovations of technology for packaging materials and products.

Market Definition: Global Tobacco Packaging Market

Tobacco packaging is described as the different varieties of packaging products designed to protect the tobacco products from having any negative environmental impact from the environment. These packaging products protect the freshness and sustainability of the product during transportations through harsh conditions. Recently, various authorities of regions have implemented the usage of plain packaging which restricts them from applying any kind of marketing or branding on the packaging of tobacco and just includes the warning sign required as a mandate.

Market Drivers:

Availability of smokeless tobacco as well as e-cigarettes in the industry is expected to boost the market growth

Increasing stressful lifestyle is enhancing the adoption rate for tobacco products due to their features of reducing the stress levels

Significant impacts associated with the advertising on product; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Enhanced levels of focus of manufacturers to distinguish their products from other competitors resulting in high demand for tobacco packaging in different shapes and sizes; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Growing awareness amongst the consumers regarding the significant negative impacts of smoking; this factor is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth

Increasing prevalence of various cancerous diseases and different forms of cancer caused by smoking is expected to hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Tobacco Packaging Market

By Product

PrimaryGlobal

Secondary

Bulk

By Material

Paper & Paperboard Paperboards Paper Boxes White Board Solid Board Chipboard Fiber Board



Metal

Jute

Plastics Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Cast Propylene (CPP) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

By End-User

Smoking Tobacco Cigarettes Cigars

Smokeless Tobacco Chewing Tobacco Snuff Dissolvable Tobacco Others

Raw Tobacco

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Karelia Tobacco Company exhibited their latest “Eye-Catching Packaging” during the TFWA Asia-Pacific Exhibition held in Singapore. The company announced the availability of “Roll Your Own” mode for their “George Karelias and Sons” product range. This innovation in packaging will create valuable opportunities for their expansion in the Asia-Pacific market helping them create a significant presence in the region

In December 2018, Turkey announced the implementation of packaging rules for tobacco products with the Law Number of 7151 for “Public Health” The new law implementation restricts the packaging of the product to have any kind of advertising or promotional branding on the packaging product. This will result in the availability of plain packaging for this particular regions

Competitive Analysis:

Global tobacco packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tobacco packaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tobacco packaging market are WestRock Company; Amcor plc; ITC Limited; British American Tobacco; Mondi; International Paper; Smurfit Kappa; Innovia Films; Sonoco Products Company; Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA; Japan Tobacco International; Altria Group, Inc.; Tekni-Plex Inc.; AMVIG Holdings Limited; Marden Edwards Ltd; PGP among others.

