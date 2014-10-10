Market Analysis: Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market

Global medical device outsourcing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.43% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Affordable outsourcing facilities and rising outsourcing opportunities are the factor for the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market

Medical devices outsourcing is the practice of hiring a third party for different business purposes such as manufacturing, supply chain management, prototyping, and product designing. They help the OEM to decrease their production time and labor cost. Outsourcing of medical devices is comparatively a new concept to concentrate on the core skills of the business, such as technological and clinical advances. They have the ability to provide different services such as regulatory affair services, product testing, product maintenance services, product design & development, product maintenance services, and contract manufacturing.

Market Drivers

Rising aging population will drive the market growth

Increasing cases of different health disorders also accelerates the growth of this market

Increasing compliance with quality standards acts as a market driver

Growing product marketing will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints

Rising data security concern will restrain the market growth

Unfavorable reimbursement policies will also hamper the market

Segmentation: Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market

By Service

Quality Assurance

Regulatory Affairs Services Clinical trials applications and product registrations Regulatory writing and publishing Legal representation Other

Product Design and Development Services Designing & engineering Machining Molding Packaging

Product Testing & Sterilization Services

Product Implementation Services

Product Upgrade Services

Product Maintenance Services

Contract Manufacturing Accessories manufacturing Assembly manufacturing Component manufacturing Device manufacturing



By Application

Cardiology

Diagnostic Imaging

Orthopedic

IVD

Ophthalmic

General and Plastic Surgery

Drug delivery

Dental

Endoscopy

Diabetes Care

Others

By Product

Finished Goods

Electronics

Raw Materials

By Device Type

Class I Devices

Class II Devices

Class III Devices

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Heraeus Holding announced the acquisition of Via Biomedical. This investment extends the current capabilities of Heraeus in the growing market for interventional devices. By combing the Via Biomedical strength with the Heraeus global reach and excellence in high-volume manufacturing, customers of OEM medical devices will be able to shorten development cycles and get quicker marketing of innovative products

In December 2018, Cirtec announced the acquisition of Metrigraphics, LLC. The micron-component expertise of Metrigraphics further extends the design, development and manufacturing capabilities of Cirtec, establishing one of the industry’s most integrated outsourcing companies for medical devices. This acquisition is important part of their strategy of expanding their minimally invasive interventional therapeutic products

Competitive Analysis:

Global medical device outsourcing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical device outsourcing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical device outsourcing market are SGS SA; TOXIKON; Eurofins Scientific; Pace Analytical Services, LLC.; Intertek Group plc; WuXi AppTec; Sterigenics U.S., LLC; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc; Cantel Medical.; Phillips-Medisize; Plexus Corp.; Sanmina Corporation; Jabil Inc.; Integer Holdings Corporation; Covance Inc; ONEX Corporation; Heraeus Holding; ICON plc; Criterium Inc; among others.

Research Methodology: Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global medical device outsourcing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

