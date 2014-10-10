Market Analysis: Global Skilled Nursing Services Market

Global skilled nursing services market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness of the benefits associated with the adoption of skilled nursing services in providing better quality of health care.

Market Definition: Global Skilled Nursing Services Market

Skilled nursing services are the services provided by highly trained professional nurses to patients in relation to wound dressings, monitoring the status of patients’ disease, rehabilitation, feeding, bathing, hygiene maintenance and other significant services. These services are provided by a professional service provider having a high volume of workforce of skilled nurses. These services are provided to healthcare facilities, hospitals, clinics or even for home care.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of geriatric population globally is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing volume of population suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increased volume of patients suffering from a variety of chronic diseases which has been related to cause a rise of Alzheimer’s is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints

Large levels of costs associated with these services is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of preference and acceptance rate for these services is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Skilled Nursing Services Market

By Type of Connectivity

Connected to Hospital

Connected to Assisted Living Community

Connected to Both

Freestanding

By Application

Man

Woman

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Strategic Healthcare Programs, L.L.C. announced that they had enhanced their offerings with the introduction of “SHP for Skilled Nursing” software solution. SHP’s expertise in providing specialized solution for home, hospice and hospital facilities have been combined to provide high quality services for skilled nursing facilities. The software enables greater management capabilities and improvement of services

In November 2017, SABER HEALTHCARE GROUP announced that they had implemented their first telemedicine program developed in partnership with TeleCare Partners Group. This program will be deployed throughout their skilled nursing facilities helping patients attain physician care during all times from the comforts of their bed

Competitive Analysis:

Global skilled nursing services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of skilled nursing services market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global skilled nursing services market are Strategic Healthcare Programs, L.L.C.; SABER HEALTHCARE GROUP; Golden LivingCenters; Genesis HealthCare; Sunrise Senior Living; Life Care Centers of America Corporate; Atria Senior Living, Inc.; Brookdale Senior Living Solutions; EXTENDICARE; Amedisys; HCR ManorCare; Benchmark Senior Living; AdventHealth; Northern Regional Hospital; Lake Regional Health System; Shannon Medical Center; American Senior Communities; Norman Regional Health System among others.

Research Methodology: Global Skilled Nursing Services Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global skilled nursing services market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

