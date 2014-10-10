Market Analysis: Global NPK Fertilizers Market

Global NPK fertilizers market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value by registering a steady CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising consumption of bakery and dairy product from the global consumers.

Market Definition: Global NPK Fertilizers Market

NPK fertilizer is combination of three nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It is used as the fertilizer in the agriculture industry to meet the demand of healthy crops. The fertilizers are widely used in the agriculture industry to assure the healthy growth of plant and are available in the various forms such as gaseous, liquid, and granular form. The fertilizer enhances the nutrient and water use efficiency further reducing the application cost.

Market Drivers:

Rise in adoption of farming along with enhanced crop protection provided by the NPK fertilizers will boost the market growth

Prevailing consumption of meat and dairy products will also uplift the market growth in the forecast period

Increasing awareness regarding the quality of food and feed products is another factor boosting the market growth in the forecast period

Development in the agriculture industry will also propel the growth of market

Market Restraints:

Inadequate knowledge among the farmers will also impede the market growth

High production cost along with fluctuations in the storage will restrict the growth of the market

Stringent government rules and regulations for the production of these fertilizer is another factor which hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global NPK Fertilizers Market

By Fertilizers

Feed-grade

Food-grade

By Application

Bakery Products

Dairy Products

Meat & Meat Products

Beverages

By Form

Powder

Liquid

Others

By Type

Nitrogen

Phosphorus

Potassium

Others

By Livestock

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Sweden Poland Denmark Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea New Zealand Vietnam Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October, 2019, Acron Group, a mineral fertilizer producer signed supply agreements for 100,000 t of ammonium nitrate and NPK at Golden Autumn Russian agro-industry trade show. Under this agreement company will supply 100,000 t of ammonium nitrate and NPK with Russian regional agricultural producers such as Orel, Bryansk, and Novgorod. The company increased their market share in Russian market

In February 2017, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL), a producer of NPK fertilisers expanded their business in Indian market. The new plant at Taloja (Maharashtra) is formed to produce NPK fertilisers under the brand named as Mahadhan. The company expanded their production capacity for the Indian market

Competitive Analysis:

Global NPK fertilizers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of NPK fertilizers market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global NPK fertilizers market are FEECO International, Inc., Borealis AG., Akzo Nobel N.V., Yara, Petrobras, Nutrien Ltd., The Mosaic Company, ICL, EuroChem Group, K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, PhosAgro, Haifa Group, DFPCL, HELM AG, Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, EuroChem Agro GmbH, AgroLiquid., COMPO EXPERT among others.

Research Methodology: Global NPK Fertilizers Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

