Market Analysis: Global Gummies and Jellies Market

Global gummies and jellies market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the demands and adoption for candies and jellies worldwide.

Market Definition: Global Gummies and Jellies Market

Gummies and jellies are basically similar terms in a broad category of sweets and confectionary products. They are produced with the help of a gelatin-base and additions of various different flavoured additives and ingredients as well as colorants to produce the candies in various different forms, sizes, colors and flavors.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of vegan population worldwide is expected to foster growth of the market resulting in the production of vegan-based gummies and jellies

Increasing awareness amongst consumers regarding the negative side-effects associated with the consumption of chocolate; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

High levels of spending by consumers on candies, jellies and other confectionary products is expected to boost the market growth

Innovations in products and high volume of product launches by the manufacturers is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Healthcare complications associated with high consumption of sugar alcohols; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the overconsumption of these products due to their taste benefits which can cause more harm than good; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Gummies and Jellies Market

By Type

Traditional

Functional

By Flavor

Grapefruit

Cherry

Peach

Berries

Apple

Others

By Distribution Channel

Store-Based

Non-Store Based

By Consumer Age

Under 14

15-31

Above 31

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Sweden Poland Denmark Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea New Zealand Vietnam Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, CBD Life Sciences Inc. announced through their subsidiary LBC Bioscience Inc. regarding the development and commercialization of CBD gummies infused with natural hemp extracts. The gummy line will be available in a number of different flavour offerings such as strawberry, apple, blueberry, lemon and orange while consisting of 50 mg hemp extract with each unit

In March 2018, Ferrero announced that they had completed the acquisition of Nestlé’s U.S. based confectionary operations inclusive of highly important and significant brands, products and assets for these products. This acquisition will involve significant growth opportunities in the market helping improve the current portfolio of Ferrero and delivering high quality products to a larger consumer base

Competitive Analysis:

Global gummies and jellies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gummies and jellies market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gummies and jellies market are HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG; Baker Perkins; Mondelēz International; Mars, Incorporated; Cloetta; Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.; Ferrero; Mederer GmbH; Albanese Confectionery Group Inc.; Giant Gummy Bears; Perfetti Van Melle; Arcor; The Hershey Company; YUPINDO; Jelly Belly Candy Company among others.

Research Methodology: Global Gummies and Jellies Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

