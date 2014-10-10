Utility Management Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025
In 2018, the Global Utility Management Systems Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Utility Management Systems help electric, gas, water, sewer and waste management companies to run all aspects of their operations, from billing to customer outreach.
This report focuses on the global Utility Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Utility Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3379962
The key players covered in this study
SkyBill SIA
Cogsdale
Utilitybilling.com
SAP S
eLogger
Redline Data Systems
TAK Technology
Nobel Systems
SilverBlaze
Energy Hippo
Stellar Information Technology
NEXGEN Utility Management
Electricitybilling.com
Qlik
EnSite
novotX
PenguinData Workforce Management
WaterTrax
Itineris
Methodia
Katapult Engineering
SAS Institute
Capricorn Systems
Arkansas Data Services
Powerley
Dropcountr
Verdafero
Invoice Cloud
ANB Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software as a Service
Platform as a Service
Infrastructure as a Service
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Drinking Water Company
Power Company
Gas Station
Wind Energy
Place a Direct Purchase Order on this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3379962
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Utility Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Utility Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Utility Management Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: sales@orbisresearch.com