In 2018, the Global Utility Management Systems Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Utility Management Systems help electric, gas, water, sewer and waste management companies to run all aspects of their operations, from billing to customer outreach.

This report focuses on the global Utility Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

SkyBill SIA

Cogsdale

Utilitybilling.com

SAP S

eLogger

Redline Data Systems

TAK Technology

Nobel Systems

SilverBlaze

Energy Hippo

Stellar Information Technology

NEXGEN Utility Management

Electricitybilling.com

Qlik

EnSite

novotX

PenguinData Workforce Management

WaterTrax

Itineris

Methodia

Katapult Engineering

SAS Institute

Capricorn Systems

Arkansas Data Services

Powerley

Dropcountr

Verdafero

Invoice Cloud

ANB Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software as a Service

Platform as a Service

Infrastructure as a Service

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Drinking Water Company

Power Company

Gas Station

Wind Energy

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Utility Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Utility Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Utility Management Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

