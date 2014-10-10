Industrial Hose Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

This Market report is an exceptional report that makes it possible to the industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are Eaton, Tomkins plc, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, RYCO Hydraulics, Transfer Oil S.p.A., Kurt Manufacturing, PIRANHA HOSE PRODUCTS, INC., NORRES Schlauchtechnik GmbH, Colex International Limited, Flexaust Inc., Kanaflex Corporation Co.,ltd., KURIYAMA OF AMERICA, INC., Merlett Tecnoplastic SpA, others

An introduction of Industrial Hose Market 2019

The industrial hose market size globally is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 6.2 % during 2019 to 2026. This rise in CAGR can be attributed to the rising demand for oil & gas and energy & power. Increasing demand of industrial hose in the agricultural and automobile sector contributes towards the growth of the market

The industrial hose are hollow tubes which can be used to transport air, water, chemicals, fluids from one end to another. The industrial hoses are used for pressurized flow of material in order to get required force needed to do the work. Industrial hoses are flexible in construction and can be useful in less space. Tools attached to rigid pipes or tubes cannot be moved easily whereas with hose it can be moved easily due to flexibility.

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In September 2019, Eaton increased its product portfolio by launching new product in the category of blowout preventer hoses, namely Eaton EC556 BOP. This hose will be used for critical operations in oil and gas drilling. By launching this Eaton has increased its product reliability providing safety assurance to its respective customer

In September 2016, Continental exhibited and launched four new industrial hoses, which are Mine Spray, Flextra Rock Dust, Brigade Mine and Spiraflex Rock Dust. Launching four new products improved their product range vastly. New products offers advance featured and more reliable. With this launch the company enhanced its product portfolio in the market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others) Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Material Type (Silicone, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyurethane, Nitrile Rubber, Others),

(Silicone, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyurethane, Nitrile Rubber, Others), Media (Chemical, Hot Water and Steam, Air and Gas, Food and Beverages),

(Chemical, Hot Water and Steam, Air and Gas, Food and Beverages), Industry (Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Others)

