Smart Water Management Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are ABB; American Water; Arad Group.; Belkin International, Inc; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Honeywell International Inc; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Itron Inc.; Schneider Electric; Siemens; TaKaDu; Utility Systems.; Xylem.; HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc.; i2O Water Ltd; Casperon; Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd; Hiraya Water; Atos SE; among others.

An introduction of Smart Water Management Market 2019

Global smart water management market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Increasing water scarcity and growing demand for water are the factor for the market growth.

Smart water management is basically a program designed to collect accurate and actionable information about a city’s water supply, demand and distribution. The main aim of the smart water management is to make sure that water transportation infrastructure and power are handled effectively. Some of the common services which are offered by the smart water management are pipeline condition management, hydrant management, value management, and information management. They are very useful to manage the chronic shortage of water.

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In October 2019, Sensus announced the launch of their new ultrasound static water meter, Cordonel which is special designed for smarter utility network. Cordonel helps users control distribution networks more effectively by delivering accurate and reliable information to lead to better water resource management. This will help users achieve higher savings by closely monitoring trends of usage as well as the different patterns in the distribution network

In March 2019, Ecolab announced the launch of their Smart Water Navigator for better water management. The Navigator is a totally free online tool that provides companies with a guide for a holistic water management strategy. This navigator will help the company in better site management, target setting, water stewardship, and water management practices. This will also help the companies to save money and manage different water risks.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others) Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Services (Value Management, Pipeline Condition Management, Hydrant Management, Information Management),

(Value Management, Pipeline Condition Management, Hydrant Management, Information Management), Solutions (Enterprise Asset Management for Water and Wastewater Utilities, Network Monitoring, Advanced Pressure Management, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Advance Analytics, Meter Data Management, Residential Water Efficiency, Smart Irrigation Management Systems),

(Enterprise Asset Management for Water and Wastewater Utilities, Network Monitoring, Advanced Pressure Management, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Advance Analytics, Meter Data Management, Residential Water Efficiency, Smart Irrigation Management Systems), Devices (Advanced Water Meters, Mater Read Technology, Cellular Network),

(Advanced Water Meters, Mater Read Technology, Cellular Network), Meter Type (AMR Water Meter, AMI Water Meters),

(AMR Water Meter, AMI Water Meters), Meter Read Technology (Fixed Technology, Cellular Technology)

