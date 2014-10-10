Summary

At the end of 2015, client assets booked with the world’s 25 leading private wealth managers grew by 0.9%. The top three rankings remained unchanged, with Switzerland’s UBS leading the way, followed by the US players Bank of America (BoA) Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. Although industry-wide growth was much weaker than a year ago, pushed down by challenging market conditions and exchange rate fluctuations, most competitors maintained positive new money flows. Looking forward, however, 2016 results will reveal whether HNW investors are indeed again ready to trust the biggest players with their money. This will have a significant influence on wealth managers’ financial performance, as they struggle with decreasing margins and growing regulatory and restructuring costs.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/128676?utm_source=kms

Key Findings

– Combined private clients’ assets under management (AUM) held with Super League wealth managers stood at $8.6tn in 2015. More than half of these assets were booked with the largest four players.

– Net inflows in the Super League remained strong in 2015, although they decreased for the first time since 2012.

– Only half of the top wealth managers succeeded in growing their profits in 2015, though the vast majority stayed in the black.

– Growing costs and contracting margins remain the challenge for all major players, as the average cost/revenue ratio of the largest 25 wealth managers stood at an all-time high in 2015.

Synopsis

Verdict Financial’s “Wealth Management Super League 2016” benchmarks the world’s leading wealth managers by managed client assets and financial performance. The report covers the 25 most prominent institutions, including standalone private banks and wealth managers, as well as competitors that are part of larger universal financial groups.

Specifically the report:

– Ranks the competitors by private clients’ AUM.

– Looks at client assets booked in other than pure wealth management services, including brokerage.

– Analyzes historical growth, as well as perspectives for further development of AUM, both in terms of current asset base expansion and attracting new money.

– Compares the profitability of the covered competitors, examining sources of revenue and the largest components of the cost base.

– Examines how wealth management units folded into larger organizations contribute to the wider business of the competitor in question.

Reasons To Buy

– Benchmark your AUM and financial performance against the biggest players in the industry.

– Understand the challenges in growing client assets in different geographies.

– Learn about your competitors’ strategies related to expanding client books.

– Find out how profitable the wealth management business is.

– Identify the industry’s best practices in managing operating costs and boosting revenues.

– Discover how wealth managers’ MandA activity affects their financial performance.

Buy “Wealth Management Super League Market” report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/128676?utm_source=kms

ABN Amro

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Barclays

BNP Paribas

BNY Mellon

Charles Schwab

Citigroup

Citi Private Bank

Crédit Agricole

Credit Suisse

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

HSBC

HSBC Private Bank

JP Morgan

Julius Baer

Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust

Pictet

Royal Bank of Canada

RBC

Royal Bank of Scotland

RBS

Santander

Société Générale

Standard Chartered

UBS

US Trust

Vontobel

Wells Fargo

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155