The Global Wealth Market is on a continuous growth path. Worldwide liquid onshore assets will exceed $100tn no later than 2017. But the market is not homogenous: rates and reasons for growth differ between affluent segments, the level of economic development in any given nation, and local conditions. Volatile exchange rates affect not only the relative strength of regional wealth markets but also investors’ preferences with regards to different asset classes. This means that understanding not just the actual size of a market but also all the above factors is crucial for wealth managers expanding to new countries and developing client targeting strategies.

– The wealthiest individuals grow their assets faster than the rest of the population, with the $10m+ segment forecast to increase its growth rate in the coming years. This underlines the fact that the majority of global wealth is held by a small number of people.

– Most developing economies are deposit-heavy, with equities and mutual funds the domain of mature markets. However, increasing capital market volatility has encouraged sophisticated investors to seek the safe haven of deposits, particularly as bond yields remain low.

– Inequality in wealth distribution is clearly seen in frontier markets in particular, where 83% of liquid assets are held by less than 1% of the population.

– The US is and will remain by far the biggest wealth market in the world. The Asia Pacific economies will lead the growth of liquid asset pots in developing markets.

– Currency exchange rates have a significant impact on countries’ relative strength against other wealth markets. As a result of British pound depreciation following the EU referendum, the UK will be overtaken by Germany in the biggest markets classification.

– The Swiss remain the wealthiest in terms of value of savings per individual, but as growth is slowing down in Western Europe in general by 2020 Hong Kong will lead the way.

Verdict Financial’s “The Global Wealth Market in 2016” examines the size and liquid assets held by the global affluent population – both current and forecast through to 2020. The report covers 69 countries and six regions and uses our proprietary datasets.

– Sizes and forecasts the global wealth market – both in terms of liquid assets and population. Data is segmented by 12 asset bands, providing breakdowns into HNW, mass affluent, and mass market segments.

– Analyzes the composition of savings and investment portfolios across all the markets covered, highlighting differences between mature and developing economies.

– Looks at the pace of regional wealth markets’ growth, analyzing the impact of inflation and exchange rate fluctuations on the growth in real terms.

– Identifies the largest and the fastest-growing markets, providing global rankings in terms of assets both from an aggregate and per capita perspective.

– Understand the dynamics of regional wealth markets and how this is set to change by 2020.

– Learn about local preferences regarding tendencies towards investing in different asset classes.

– Discover the main drivers for offshore investments.

– Identify the markets and affluent segments offering the highest growth potential.

– Find out challenges for growth in regional wealth markets.

