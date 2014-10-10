Boom Lift market research report is a detailed analysis of the current situation of the industry. An insight study of Boom Lift market done by an industry professional and market experts. This Boom Lift report brings company information, volume, product scope, cost and price of production, profit, demand-supply, import-export activities as well as consumption. It provides the essential Boom Lift marketing methods that cover driving factors, market constraints, opportunities, huge challenges, market share, key players as well as Boom Lift top growing regions.

Major top vendors comprises in the Boom Lift market report are:

Terex Corporation

Tadano

Galmon

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Sany Heavy Industry

Altech Industries

XCMG Construction Machinery

KATO WORKS

Kobelco Construction Machinery

FURUKAWA UNIC CORPORATION

Columbus McKinnon Corporation



There different types of boom lifts available for construction and other industrial uses like Articulating Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom Lifts, Straight Boom Lifts, Genie Boom lifts, Towable Boom Lifts. Boom lifts offers features like 360 degree rotatable and turntable, chassis width that provides access to congested work areas and narrow industrial aisle ways. Boom lifts allows smooth forward and backward steering and maneuvering of the machines from the work stage. The electric boom lifts are powered by batteries which can be recharged when needed. The towable boom lifts are mostly preferred as they allow to be towed behind vehicles with class3 and class2 hitch which are ideal for rentals. The telescopic boom lifts are called as straight or stick booms lifts which are mainly used for high reach capability. The boom lifts provides greater horizontal reach they are designed for productivity, the drive speed needed to get around the work area. Articulating boom lifts provides versatility with up and out and over positing capabilities which allows to work at height, safely and quickly. Hence the demand for boom lift is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

The global boom lift market is driven by growing demand for constructions across the geographies and various mega construction particularly in regions like Asia pacific. The government are making investments in development of infrastructure as well as the private sector are investing in mega constructions is driving the demand for global boom lifts. The boom lifts are widely used in road construction, mining operations, irrigation, urban infrastructures, airports, railways, ports construction etc. The market for boom lifts is restrained due to the increase in focus of end users towards procurement of used boom lifts due to high cost of new equipment’s, end users tend to maintain the existing boom lifts and do not invest in new lifts.

The Boom Lift market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Boom Lift.

This report presents the worldwide Boom Lift market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The worldwide Boom Lift market research report on the basis of geological areas such as Asia-Pacific, United Kingdom, Latin America, Europe, Africa, The Middle East and North America with their revenue, growth rate, market size and share, and Boom Lift volume sales.

Boom Lift market study based on Product types:

Articulating Boom Lifts

Telescopic Boom Lifts

Straight Boom Lifts

Genie Boom lifts

Towable Boom Lifts



Boom Lift industry Applications Overview:

Construction Industry

Mining Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Shipping & Port Building

Automotive Industry

Aerospace



