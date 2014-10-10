Bone Glue market research report is a detailed analysis of the current situation of the industry. An insight study of Bone Glue market done by an industry professional and market experts. This Bone Glue report brings company information, volume, product scope, cost and price of production, profit, demand-supply, import-export activities as well as consumption. It provides the essential Bone Glue marketing methods that cover driving factors, market constraints, opportunities, huge challenges, market share, key players as well as Bone Glue top growing regions.

Major top vendors comprises in the Bone Glue market report are:

Cryolife

Johnson and Johnson

Cohera Medical

Tissuemed

B.Braun Melsungen

DENTSPLY SIRONA

Chemence Medical



Bone glues are collagen obtained from animal sources such as skin and bones. Bone glues are derived from fish’s dried swim bladder and bovine bone. The production of bone glues involves procuring animal bones from slaughterhouses, meat packaging companies, and tanneries and are then washed, boiled under pressure, demineralized and collagen extracted and dried.

The increasing number of surgical procedures that require bone glue in large volume is one of the major factors driving the global bone glue market. In particular, the demand for bone glues is anticipated to rise significantly among orthopedic surgeons globally. The reluctance of orthopedic surgeons for the use of conventional cementing materials for adhesion needs in surgical procedures is leading to the development of organic alternatives.

However, the market faces certain growth impediments as well. Due to animal rights considerations and sentiments of ethnic communities, non-animal alternatives to bone glue is challenging the market’s growth. Nevertheless, the increasing application of bone glues in book cover is expected to present lucrative opportunities to the growth of this market.

Bone Glue market study based on Product types:

Natural Bone Glue

Synthetic Bone Glue



Bone Glue industry Applications Overview:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Specialty Clinics



