Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo

Saint-Gobain

Tosoh

Solvay

Innovnano

MEL Chemicals

KCM Corporation

Showa Denko

Orient Zirconic

Kingan

Sinocera

Jingrui

Huawang

Nano zirconia, also ZrO2 nanoparticle, is white powder of high purity; Composite zirconia refers to the composites of zirconium oxychloride and rare earth. According to the different formulations, the proportion of rare earth in the composites always changes. Yttrium oxide is most popular rare earth used in the composite, others also include lanthanum oxide and cerium carbonate and so on.

Nano-zirconia industry has high technology barrier and is technology intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world nano-zirconia industry. The main market players are Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo, Saint-Gobain, Tosoh, Orient Zirconic, Kingan and Solvay. The production of nano-zirconia will increase to 29709 MT in 2016 from 24206 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 4.19%. Global nano-zirconia capacity utilization rate remained at around 70.39% in 2015.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of nano-zirconia increases with the 1.36% average growth rate. Europe and Japan are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 61.20% of the global consumption volume in total.

Nano-zirconia has two industrial manufacturing methods, which include hydrothermal method and precipitation method. And each type has characteristic relatively. With good performance of nano-zirconia, the downstream application industries will need more nano-zirconia products. So, nano-zirconia has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in this industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance nano-zirconia through improving technology.

Global Nanozirconia market size will increase to 820 Million US$ by 2025, from 810 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 0.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nanozirconia.

This report researches the worldwide Nanozirconia market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Nanozirconia breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The worldwide Nanozirconia market research report on the basis of geological areas such as Asia-Pacific, United Kingdom, Latin America, Europe, Africa, The Middle East and North America

Hydrothermal Method

Biomaterials

Mechanical Components

Automotive Exhaust Treatment

Wear-resistant Products

Special Tool

