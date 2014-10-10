Blockchain technology is perceived to be an innovative way of documenting data over the internet. Various blockchain applications such as messengers, games, social networks, messengers, storage platforms, voting systems, predication markets, and online shops etc. are being developed through the blockchain technology. Blockchain technology can be viewed as the bridge developed to settle scalability, reliability, and privacy in the Internet of Things (IoT) arena. The technology would be used for keeping a track of billion connected devices over the internet and enable processing of transactions and connections between the devices. The devices using blockchain technology are termed as blockchain devices.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global blockchain devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The blockchain devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key Companies:

1. Avado

2. Blockchain Luxembourg S.A.

3. Filament

4. GENERAL BYTES R.O.

5. Genesis Coin Inc.

6. HTC Corporation

7. Lamassu Industries AG

8. Ledger SAS

9. Pundi X Labs Private Limited

10. RIDDLEandCODE

Rising adoptions of blockchain technology by the retail sector as well as the supply chain management sector is anticipated to be the major driver for the blockchain devices market. The uncertain and non-harmonized regulations pertaining to crypto currency globally coupled with lack of awareness about blockchain amongst the masses would challenge the growth of the blockchain devices market. The emerging applications of crypto currency across various industry sectors and noteworthy rate of adoptions present ample opportunities for growth thereby creating more opportunities for the blockchain device providers.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global blockchain devices market is segmented on the basis of type, connectivity, and application. Based on type, the blockchain devices market is segmented into Blockchain smartphones, crypto hardware wallets, crypto ATMs, POS devices, and others. On the basis of connectivity, the blockchain devices market is segmented into wired and wireless. Further, the blockchain devices market is segmented on the basis of application into personal and corporate.

The “Global Blockchain Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the blockchain devices market with detailed market segmentation by type, connectivity, application, and geography. The global blockchain devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blockchain devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting the blockchain devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the blockchain devices in these regions.

