The Home Automation Market is expected to grow from US$ 40.10 Bn in 2017 to US$ 113.82 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.93% between 2017 and 2025.

Home Automation market is described as a range of on-premises or cloud-based capabilities that enable a house control its various operations such as in-door temperature, lights, entertainment units and security controls with the help of devices, such as smartphone, tablets and sensor remote controls. The concept of home automation has been in existence since long, however, lately, due to the suitable confluence of vital market, strategic, regulatory and technology trends, the home automation market is expected to witness a new phase in home automation market growth trend.

Worldwide Home Automation Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Home Automation industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Home Automation market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global Home Automation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Home Automation players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Home Automation Market Players:

Johnson Controls International Plc

Siemens AG

Legrand

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Control4 Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Crestron Electronics Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

Ingersoll-Rand plc

An exclusive Home Automation market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Home Automation Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Home Automation market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Home Automation market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Home Automation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Home Automation market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Home Automation Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Home Automation Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

