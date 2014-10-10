In the recently published report, QY Research has provided a unique insight into the global Refrigerated Air Dryers market for the forecasted period of 7-years (2019-2025). The report has covered the significant aspects that are contributing the growth of the global Refrigerated Air Dryers market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics such as drivers, trends, and restraints that are impacting the global Refrigerated Air Dryers market. This report has provided an indication to the readers about market’s current status.

The global Refrigerated Air Dryers market is valued at 790 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Refrigerated Air Dryers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Refrigerated Air Dryers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SMC

Parker Hannifin

Sullair

Donaldson

Ingersoll Rand.

Atlas Copco

Hitachi

SPX Flow

Gardner Denver

CKD

MTA

Kaeser Compressors

ZEKS

Anest Iwata

Beko Technologies

Aircel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cycling

Non-cycling

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market Overview

Overview and Scope of global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market

Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market Sales and Market Share

Sales and Growth Comparison of global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market

Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market by Regions

Chapter 2: Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market segments

Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Sales and Revenue by applicants

Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market Competition by Players

Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market by product segments

Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Sales and Revenue by Type

Chapter 3: Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market marketing channel

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Direct Marketing

Marketing channel trend and development

…. Continued