Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market Analysis & Trends to 2025
In the recently published report, QY Research has provided a unique insight into the global Refrigerated Air Dryers market for the forecasted period of 7-years (2019-2025). The report has covered the significant aspects that are contributing the growth of the global Refrigerated Air Dryers market. The primary objective of this report is to highlight the various key market dynamics such as drivers, trends, and restraints that are impacting the global Refrigerated Air Dryers market. This report has provided an indication to the readers about market’s current status.
The global Refrigerated Air Dryers market is valued at 790 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Refrigerated Air Dryers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Refrigerated Air Dryers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
The following manufacturers are covered:
- SMC
- Parker Hannifin
- Sullair
- Donaldson
- Ingersoll Rand.
- Atlas Copco
- Hitachi
- SPX Flow
- Gardner Denver
- CKD
- MTA
- Kaeser Compressors
- ZEKS
- Anest Iwata
- Beko Technologies
- Aircel
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cycling
Non-cycling
Segment by Application
Chemical Industry
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceutical
Others
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1: Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market Overview
- Overview and Scope of global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market
- Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market Sales and Market Share
- Sales and Growth Comparison of global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market
- Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market by Regions
Chapter 2: Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market segments
- Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Sales and Revenue by applicants
- Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market Competition by Players
- Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market by product segments
- Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Sales and Revenue by Type
Chapter 3: Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market marketing channel
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Direct Marketing
- Marketing channel trend and development
…. Continued
