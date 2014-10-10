Global Structured Cabling Market 2019-2025 Overview

Due to the rising number of Internet users, and rapid adoption of getting the world digitalize have led to an exponential hike in the volume of sensitive data collected by organizations. Structured cabling system is a necessity in the digital world as it primarily facilitates data transfer at a high speed which has indeed triggered the market growth at minimum years of span. Increased adoption on growing IoT data, cost and time management, need for automation of businesses, and increasing competition in the industry have boosted demand for structured cabling systems in the market.

In 2018, the global structured cabling market was valued at USD x.x billion and estimated to reach USD x.x billion in 2025, accounting at a CAGR of x.x% over the forecast period.

Structured cabling system is creation of a set of hardware and cables that make up the telecommunication infrastructure of management systems in enterprise. Telecommunication infrastructure significantly helps transfer video, voice, data signals from one point to another through a communication network. Moreover, these systems commits to provide a faster data transmissions which supremely facilitates enterprises in improvising the effectiveness of maximizing profits and decision-making process. However, low compatibility with old communication infrastructure, fluctuating copper, and fiber optic cable prices restrain market growth.

Maximum growth in the region can be ultimately attributed to high concentration of telecommunication industries and manufacturing that supremely adopt structured cabling systems. Additionally, technological proliferation, high penetration of digital services, adoption of fiber optic cables, and early adoption of advanced technologies in several verticals such as transportation and logistics, government, residential and commercial has impressively triggered market growth.

Geographically, the North America holds a largest structured cabling market across all the major verticals. The structured cabling market trends in the region has been an early adopter of creating new innovations in a technological sector owing to presence of large technology players and manufacturers. Moreover, availability of advanced technology infrastructure and scalable network connectivity across the region has encourage the growth of the market.

The global structured cabling market is segmented into several classifications such as product type outlook, application outlook, vertical outlook, and regional outlook. Based on the product type outlook the market is categorized by copper cables, and fiber optic cables. Furthermore, the application outlook is classified into LAN and Data Center. Whereas, on the basis of vertical outlook the market is divided into government, industrial, IT & Telecommunications, Residential & Commercial, and others. Discussing the regional outlook, the structured cabling market analysis hold the presence in North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, U.K., Asia Pacific, China, Japan, and Rest of the World.

Leading players of the global structured cabling market include Corning Incorporated, Legrand SA, Schneider Electric, Furukawa Electric Co., ABB, Belden Inc., and more others.

Key segmentation of the global structured cabling market 2018-2025

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)

Copper Cables

Fiber Optic Cables

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)

LAN

Data Center

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)

Government

Industrial

IT & Telecommunications

Residential & Commercial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2025)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

K.

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of the World

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Structured Cabling Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global structured cabling market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

