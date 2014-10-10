The corrugated box market research report provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics through 2019- 2025, which assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities in different end user segments. A corrugated box are build such that they have a layer of cardboard, popularly known as fluting, sandwiched between two thin layers. These boxes are available in different shapes and sizes and are largely used in packaging of beverages, foods, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hazardous chemicals and so on.

Use of corrugated boxes for packaging is recommended while shipping, owing to its feature of being able to handle pressure and sturdier than cardboard boxes. These boxes are reliable and used for shipping of heavy and fragile breakable products, perishable goods, and electronic products. Corrugated boxes market size is governed by its eco-friendliness, easy to use and ability to handle pressure. Often, corrugated boxes are made of recycling ingredients that are eco-friendly and cost effective.

Corrugated box industry trends indicate growth owing to increased demand of lightweight, eco-friendly and economical packaging options. Growing industrialization in the developing countries is assisting in growing international trade and better infrastructure facilities. Also, development in oil, energy, gas sector and chemical industry along with growth in income and spending capacity has increased the corrugated boxes market size in the past years. Furthermore, growth in online shopping and delivery has increased the demand of corrugated box. There is high demand in industries like healthcare, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, electronics and automotive. Corrugated box industry trends study indicate growth in the cooler corrugating product, water resistance and improved corrosion due to the growing development in nanotechnology.

However, factors like poor barrier property used for the cardboard is hampering its usage in many applications. Also the corrugated box doesn’t work well in case there is humidity and moistness in the weather, as this effects the firmness of corrugated boxes. Owing to its poor barrier properties these packaging are not used for liquid products. These factors have significant negative impact on the global corrugated boxes market growth.

The corrugated boxes market size is segmented on the basis of type as Telescope Boxes, Folder Boxes, Slotted Boxes, and Rigid Boxes. Segmentation in terms of printing ink is done as UV-Curable Ink, Hot Melt-Based Ink, Water-Based Ink, and Solvent-Based Ink. Segmentation in terms of application is done as Food & Beverages, Glassware & Ceramics, Paper Products Electronic Goods, Home & Personal Care Goods, and Others. The food and beverage industry is leading in market share owing to increased demand of package food across the globe. Convenience food which can be eaten quickly helps people save time and hence are preferred by many people. Also they are cost effective and can be easily bought from any of the stores.

The market is segmented in terms of Material as Linerboard, medium and others. Segmentation of corrugated boxes market on the basis of region is done as Asia-Pacific, Europe and CIS, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key players of the corrugated boxes market are Mondi Plc., Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, Westrock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group and many others.

