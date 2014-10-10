A jockey pump is a small pump connected to a fire sprinkler system and is intended to maintain pressure in a fire protection piping system to an artificially high level so that the operation of a single fire sprinkler will cause a pressure drop which will be sensed by the fire pump automatic controller, causing the fire pump to start.

The global Jockey Pumps market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Jockey Pumps volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Jockey Pumps market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Jockey Pumps in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Jockey Pumps manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Grundfos

Xylem

Pentair

DESMI Pumping

MTH Pumps

Naffco

Sulzer

KSB

Norm Hydrophore Pump

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Centrifugal Pumps

Turbine Pumps

Segment by Application

Industry Application

Commercial Application

Field Emergency

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Jockey Pumps

1.1 Definition of Jockey Pumps

1.2 Jockey Pumps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Jockey Pumps Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Centrifugal Pumps

1.2.3 Turbine Pumps

1.3 Jockey Pumps Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Jockey Pumps Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industry Application

1.3.3 Commercial Application

1.3.4 Field Emergency

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Jockey Pumps Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Jockey Pumps Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Jockey Pumps Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Jockey Pumps Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Jockey Pumps Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Jockey Pumps Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Jockey Pumps Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Jockey Pumps Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Jockey Pumps Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Jockey Pumps

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Jockey Pumps

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Jockey Pumps

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Jockey Pumps

3.1 Capacity and Comm

Continued….

