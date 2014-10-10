Mart Research new study, Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry & profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) is a biological based technology consisting in manipulating function or structure, or both, of microbial environments existing in oil reservoirs. The ultimate aim of MEOR is to improve the recovery of oil entrapped in porous media while increasing economic profits. MEOR is a tertiary oil extraction technology allowing the partial recovery of the commonly residual two-thirds of oil, thus increasing the life of mature oil reservoirs.

The global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Ground Method

Reservoir Method

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

StatOil

Titan Oil Recovery

Royal Dutch Shell

BP

ConocoPhillips

DuPont

Genome Prairie

Chemiphase

CNPC

Gulf Energy

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Onshore Oilfield

Offshore Oilfield

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

Chapter 2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

Chapter 3 Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Ground Method

3.1.2 Reservoir Method

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

Chapter 4 Major Companies List

4.Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery StatOil (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Titan Oil Recovery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Royal Dutch Shell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 BP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 ConocoPhillips (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 DuPont (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Genome Prairie (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Chemiphase (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 CNPC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Gulf Energy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Chapter 5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Chapter 6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Onshore Oilfield

6.1.2 Demand in Offshore Oilfield

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

Chapter 7 Region Operation

Chapter 8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Chapter 9 Research Conclusion

List of Tables & Figures

Table Upstream Segment of Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery

Table Application Segment of Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery

Table Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2013-2024, by Application, in USD Million

Table Major Company List of Ground Method

Table Major Company List of Reservoir Method

Table Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2013-2018, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2013-2018, by Type, in Volume

Table Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Forecast 2019-2024, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Forecast 2019-2024, by Type, in Volume

Table StatOil Overview List

Table Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business Operation of StatOil (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Titan Oil Recovery Overview List

Table Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business Operation of Titan Oil Recovery (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Royal Dutch Shell Overview List

Table Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business Operation of Royal Dutch Shell (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table BP Overview List

Table Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Business Operation of BP (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

……

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the Global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

