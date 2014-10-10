Data Center Security market report is a comprehensive study about the market which tells about what is the market status in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This global market research report analyses key factors of the industry which offers precise and accurate data and information for the business growth. Global market research analysis report serves a lot for your business and bestows you with solution for the toughest business questions. It helps customers or other market participants to be aware of the problems they may face while operating in this market over a longer period of time. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center security market are Schneider Electric, Siemens, Dell, Honeywell International Inc, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fortinet, Inc.,

Global data center security market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 25.51 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Competitive Analysis

Global data center security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center security market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Major Market Competitors:: Symantec Corporation, VMware, Inc, Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee, LLC, Citrix Systems, Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., PLEX SYSTEMS, Dell’Oro, Oracle, Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising virtualisation and cloud computing is driving the market growth

Increasing data traffic will also propel the growth of this market

Growing number of sophisticated attacks will also enhance the market growth

Rising demand for secured connectivity among population will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Availability of low cost substitute will restrain the market growth

Limited IT budgets will also hamper the growth of the market

Issue associated with the piracy will also hinder the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Data Center Security Market

Global Data Center Security Market By Application Solution (Logical Security Solutions, Physical Security Solutions), Service (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Managed Services), Data Center Type (Mid-Sized Data Center, Enterprise Data Center, Large Data Center), Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Research Methodology: Global Data Center Security Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

