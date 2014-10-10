Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market to see Stunning Growth with Key Players: CABB GmbH, SolvChem, Jiangsu SOPO (Group) Co., Ltd, ESTER INDIA, Ester Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd,
Global Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. When alcohol reacts with carboxylic acid; carboxylic acids based esters are formed. They usually have pleasant fragrance and are mainly used in perfumes. They are widely used in applications such as paint and coating, cosmetic and personal care, printing ink and others. They usually have fast evaporation rate and low boiling point. Due to their fruity aroma, they are also widely used as an alternative flavours in the food. Methyl acetate, ispropyl acetate, isoamyl acetate, ethy valerate, eugenyl acetate, ethyl propionate and others are some of the common product segment of the carboxylic acids based esters. Strategies of Key Players are profiled in this Report are CABB GmbH, SolvChem, Jiangsu SOPO (Group) Co., Ltd, ESTER INDIA, Ester Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd, Ester Formulations, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd,
Competitive Analysis:
Global carboxylic acids based esters market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of carboxylic acids based esters market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global carboxylic acids based esters market are Sasol, Green Biologics Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Solventis, Teknor Apex, Producers Chemical Company, mitsubishi.com, Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., OSAKA ORGANIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRY LTD, MFG Chemical, LLC, and others.
Segmentation: Global Carboxylic Acids Based Esters Market
By Product
- Methyl Acetate
- Ethyl Acetate
- N-Propyl Acetate
- Isopropyl Acetate
- Isobutyl Acetate
- N-Butyl Acetate
- Eugenyl Acetate
- Isoamyl Acetate
- Phenethyl Acetate
- Methyl Propionate
- Ethyl Propionate
- Propyl Propionate
- Butyl Propionate
- Geranyl Propionate
- Phenethyl Propionate
- Methyl Butanoate
- Ethyl Butanoate
- Butyl Butanoate
- Methyl Valerate
- Ethyl Valerate
- Iso-Propyl-Valerate
- Butyl Valerate
- Isobutyric Acid N-Propyl Ester
- Isobutyric Acid Iso-Propyl Ester
- Phenethyl Isobutyrate
- Butyl Isovalerate
- Geranyl Isovalerate
- Methyl Caproate
- Ethyl Caproate
- Butyl Caproate
By Application
- Paints & Coatings
- Printing Inks
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Flavors & Fragrances
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Belgium
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Market Drivers:
- Rising demand of esters in fragrances and flavors industries will drive the market growth
- Growth in construction and building industry will also propel growth of the market
- Increasing consumer preference towards bio-based chemicals is also accelerating the market growth
- Growing demand of carboxylic acids based esters in paints & coatings application will also enhance the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Fluctuation in the cost of raw material will also hamper the market growth
- Strict regulations and norms on oil & gas extraction by different bodies will also restrain the market growth
