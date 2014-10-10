Global Nitrocellulose Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1083.17 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The Geography Areas Covered in this Report: North America ( U.S., Canada, Mexico) South America( Brazil, Rest of South America) Europe(Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global nitrocellulose market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nitrocellulose market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In February 2017, Nitro Química announced the launch of several new product & solution offerings which has been a result of restructuring of its brands. The product launches enable the company to better serve the consumers of nitrocellulose with the highest quality available.

In October 2016, Nitro Química announced that they had acquired Alchemix Corporation through their subsidiary located in the United States. The acquisition includes the facility situated in College Park, Georgia, Atlanta, United States. This acquisition will enable Nitro Química to expand their consumer base as well as having the capability of expanding their presence in the North America market.

The Top Key Players include: Laboratoire Gifrer-Barbezat; Nitro Chemical Industry; Jiangsu Tailida Group; Rayonier Advanced Materials; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.Manuco; Nitro Química; Hubei Xufei Chemical Co., Ltd.; ; T.N.C. INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.; sichuan nitrocell Co., LTD.; Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd.; NOBEL NC; Synthesia, a.s.; Rheinmetall AG and IVM Chemicals Srl .

Market Drivers: Global Nitrocellulose Market

Increased usage of the product from the inks application due to a rise in demand from the developing regions is expected to have a positive effect on the growth

Increased disposable income of individuals resulting in greater consumption of personal care & cosmetics product resulting in greater demand from that particular market

Increased usage from life-sciences & research applications coupled with usage as the base for gunpowder production; this factor is expected to foster growth in the market

Concerns regarding the usage of this compound due to its flammable characteristics requiring extra-care; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market growth

Large levels of operating costs and raw materials costs associated with the production of these compounds is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Requirement of a supporting material with nitrocellulose due to its fragile properties is expected to hamper the growth of the market

Global Nitrocellulose Market By Product (M Grade, E Grade, Others), Application (Printing Inks, Automotive Paints, Wood Coatings, Leather Finishes, Nail Varnishes, Others),

