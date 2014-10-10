This Terminal Automation report proves to be a finest and excellent market report as it is generated with the myriad of critical factors. To put marketplace clearly into the focus, most up to date market insights and analysis has been offered via this report. The market data presented in the report helps to recognize different market opportunities present internationally. This report is also useful when launching a new product or expanding the business regionally or globally. Moreover, it considers both qualitative and quantitative techniques of market analysis where focus groups or in-depth interviews and customer survey or analysis of secondary data has been carried out respectively.

Some of the eminent industry players operating in the Terminal Automation Market are Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Emerson, Varec, Inc (a Leidos company), ABB, TechnipFMC, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Chemtrols Industries Limited, Moffatt & Nichol, PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd, PETRONAS, Implico GmbH, Cimation, Endress+Hauser Group, GE, FMC Technologies, Invensys – Acquired by Schneider Electric, Siemens, Inter Terminals Limited, Vopak, Zebra Technologiesm and others

Global terminal automation market is to register a substantial CAGR of 6.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing labor cost and advanced operational efficacy

Market Drivers:

Increased investment in the production of oil and gas, is leading to the growth of the market

The ability to enhance the overall operational efficiency, is helping in the growth of the market

Growing demand for environmentally cleaner fuel results in the increased adoption of natural gas, and drives the market growth

Adherence to environmental and safety regulations, fosters the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Dependence on the regulatory authority for approval results in project delays, hampers the market growth

Relatively slow recovering process of the chemical industry, have been restraining the growth of the market

Delay due to dependency on the regulatory authority for allowance, hinders the growth of the market

How Does This Market Insights Help?

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations. To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Terminal Automation” and its commercial landscape

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Terminal Automation Market Industry Overview

1.1 Terminal Automation Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Terminal Automation Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Terminal Automation Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Terminal Automation Market Size by Demand

2.3 Terminal Automation Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Terminal Automation Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Terminal Automation Market Size by Type

3.3 Terminal Automation Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of Terminal Automation Market

4.1 Terminal Automation Sales

4.2 Terminal Automation Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

Key Research Objectives

Competitors – In this section, various Terminal Automation industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Terminal Automation Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

The 360-degree Terminal Automation overview based on a global and regional level

Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Terminal Automation This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Terminal Automation Market

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Production Analysis – Production of the Terminal Automation is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Terminal Automation Market key players is also covered.

Market Segmentation

By Offerings

Systems

Field Devices

Tank Loading Area

Software

Services

By Project Type

Brownfield Projects

Greenfield Projects

By Vertical

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Others

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

