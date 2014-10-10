This Smart Contact Lens market report lends a hand with businesses to thrive in the market by providing them with an array of insights about the market and the ICT industry. Inputs from various industry experts, essential for the detailed market analysis, have been used very carefully to generate this finest market research report. This market report also covers strategic profiling of the major players in the market, all-inclusive analysis of their basic competencies, and hence keeps competitive landscape of the market in front of the client. Some of the Leading players of Smart Contact Lens Market are Linear Technologies, NXP Semiconductor, InvenSense, Knowles, Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Hitachi, and so on.

The Global Smart Contact Lens Market is expected to reach USD 10.78 billion by 2025, from USD 4.95 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Smart contact lenses are used for measuring the glucose level in the tears. The smart lens consists of wireless chip and a miniaturized glucose sensor. Through tiny hole in the lens that tears seeps into the sensor. The wireless antenna inside the contact lens acts as a controller to transmit information to the wireless device. Power is drawn from these devices via RFID wireless technology. The intraocular pressure of healthy eye is between 1,300 and 2,800 Pascals while the pressure of diseased eye is 500 to 6,500 Pa. According to WHO, the number of diabetes patient has been increased to 422 million in 2025 from 108 Million in 1980 across globally. According to American Diabetes Association in 2015 around 9.4% of total American population suffered from diabetes.

Linear Technologies, NXP Semiconductor, InvenSense, Knowles, Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Hitachi, Nanomix, Murata Manufacturing, Atmel, Banner Engineering, ams, Rockwell Automation, TOWA, Panasonic, Sensimed AG, Google, Novartis, Novartis, Australia & New Zealand, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Sony Electronics, CooperVision, Bausch + Lomb, Bausch + Lomb UK, Bausch + Lomb Ireland, among others

Samsung granted the patent in Korea for smart contact lens versions. Medella working on glucose-measuring smart contact lenses which uses the sensors, tiny chips and antenna to transmit the signals. Sony filed for a patent for a smart contact lens that can record video.

Key Segmentation of Smart Contact Lens Market

Based on application

continuous glucose monitoring and

intraocular pressure monitoring

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).

North America (US, Canada, Mexico).

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe.

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

On the basis of end users,

Hospital & Clinics,

Home Care Settings and others

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

