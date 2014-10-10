The North America Powered Surgical Instruments report includes the systematic investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. With the report it can also be analysed that how the actions of key players are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. Market analysis, market definition, currency and pricing, key developments and market categorization along with detailed research methodology are the highlighting factors of this report. This market research report considers diverse markets at a global level in accord with the client’s requirements and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends in healthcare industry.

North America powered surgical instruments market is registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging number of minimally invasive surgeries and increasing robotic aided surgical procedures have contributed to the growth of the market.

Powered surgical instruments are instruments which are used to assist in various kinds of surgeries. Powered surgical instruments are either pneumatic or electrical by a power source. These instruments provide greater efficiencies and hence reduce the time required for surgery. It can be used to clean, inspect and sterilize at the time of the procedure. The various development and innovations in the fields of neurology, dentistry, cardiology, orthopedics and otology have increased the demand for the powered surgical instruments.

Market Drivers

The rise in the elderly population is driving the market growth

There has been a surge in the arthroscopy & minimally invasive procedures which has boosted the market growth

The advent of technology and innovation in surgical robotics has fueled the market growth

The increase in the surgical procedures has contributed to the market growth

The surging incidences of lifestyle diseases have propelled the market growth

Market Restraints

The excise duty tax has been imposed in the U.S. which hinders the market growth

The competition for high prices has restraint the market growth

Lack of skilled professionals is hampering the market growth

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the North America powered surgical instruments market are Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Smith & Nephew Inc., Zimmer Biomet, CONMED Corporation, Abbott, DePuy Synthes, De Soutter Medical, Allotech Inc., adeor medical AG, Exactech Inc., MicroAire Surgical Instruments LLC., GST Corporation Limited and In’Tech Medical among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Medtronic had acquired Titan Spine which will enable spinal procedures and improve outcomes through complete procedural solutions. The companies will together provide the best solutions for the surgeons. The acquisition had strengthened and brought technological advancements in spinal procedures and position the company as an innovator in the market.

In February 2019, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. had acquired Auris Health, Inc.to combat advancements and innovations in lung cancer which will deliver a wonderful patient experience and meet the surgical needs in the market. The acquisition had enabled the entry into the robotics market as well as expansion in various other interventional applications.

Key Segmentation of North America Powered Surgical Instruments Market

By Power Source (Electric Instruments, Battery-Powered Instruments, Pneumatic Instruments),

Product (Handpieces, Power Sources and Controls, Accessories),

Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Neurosurgery, ENT Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

