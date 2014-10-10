The North America PCR Devices report includes the systematic investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. With the report it can also be analysed that how the actions of key players are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. Market analysis, market definition, currency and pricing, key developments and market categorization along with detailed research methodology are the highlighting factors of this report. This market research report considers diverse markets at a global level in accord with the client’s requirements and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends in healthcare industry.

North America PCR devices market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging incidences of the infectious diseases and genetic disorders infants are contributing to the growth of the market.

PCR devices have its applications in DNA sequencing, cloning, library generations, mutagenesis, expression profiling among others. PCR devices are thermal cycler which is commonly used in laboratories for amplifying the segments of DNA through polymerase chain reaction. PCR devices are user friendly and are able to provide quick result. These devices are widely used in the hospital, diagnostic center, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations, academia and laboratories.

Market Drivers

The surging incidences of infectious diseases and genetic disorders infants is driving the market growth

The rise in the usage of biomarkers for diagnosis of diseases infants is boosting the market growth

The various technological advancements and innovations for the adoption of new technology in PCR devices infants is fueling the market growth

Market Restraints

The high cost associated with the equipment’s is hindering the market growth

Lack of knowledge with professionals is hammering the market growth

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the North America PCR devices market are Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, BD, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Siemens, bioMérieux SA, Fluidigm Corporation, Promega Corporation, Analytik Jena AG, LGC Limited, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., and RainDance Technologies, Inc. among others

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific had launched Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 6 and 7 Pro Real-Time PCR Systems. These devices can possess features such as radio frequency identification enabled plate scanning, facial authentication, voice commands and fast access to support and services with a single touch. The launch had maximized the capabilities and efficiencies of the laboratories.

In January 2019, QIAGEN had acquired the digital PCR assets of FORMULATRIX, CONSTELLATION series. QIAGEN will be integrating this technology with their digital PCR platforms for automation and assay development. The acquisition will bring digital PCR to new standards and will broaden its market size.

Key Segmentation of North America PCR Devices Market

By Technology (Digital PCR, Real-time PCR),

Product Type (Instrument, Reagent, Consumables, Others),

Application (Oncology, Blood Testing, Pathogen Detection, Research, Forensic, Others),

End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Center, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, Academia, Laboratories),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

