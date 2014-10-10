The North America Ostomy Drainage Bags report includes the systematic investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. With the report it can also be analysed that how the actions of key players are affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. Market analysis, market definition, currency and pricing, key developments and market categorization along with detailed research methodology are the highlighting factors of this report. This market research report considers diverse markets at a global level in accord with the client’s requirements and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends in healthcare industry.

North America ostomy drainage bags market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the rise in elderly population, rising incidence of cancer and technical developments in ostomy products.

Ostomy has been performed to prevent body waste like sweats, mucus and stools by creating an unusual stomach in the human body. For the transport of such waste plastic / rubber cans or compartments are used, recognized as ostomy waste containers. There are two packaging kinds: one press and two pushes. One unit is a skin and packing bag which must be removed when changing and two-part systems have a hide and disposing bag in comparison with each unit which has left the hide when changed and has the packing bag behind them.

Market Drivers

Growing elderly population, is driving the growth of the market

Rising incidences of colorectal cancer, lung cancer, urinary tract cancer, is contributing to the growth of the market

Technical developments in ostomy products, is propelling the growth of the market

Growing occurrence of inflammatory bowel disease and Chron’s disease, is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Utilization of alternate surgical interventions, is hampering the growth of the market

Absence of awareness of emerging economies, is hindering the growth of the market

Compensation issues, are restricting the growth of the market

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the North America ostomy drainage bags market are ConvaTec Inc., Flexicare (Group) Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Salts Healthcare Ltd, Holister Incorporated, Coloplast, Torbot Group, Inc., Marlen Manufacturing & Development Company, Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., Perfect Choice Medical Technologies, Prowess Care, 3M, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, the 7th National Conference of the UOAA was conducted on 8th and 9th August 2019 in Pennsylvania on discovering the world of ostomy products. Ostomy manufacturers, clothing manufacturers, distributors, clothing experts and related support organizations attended the meeting. Visitors often find on-site enthusiasts and innovators of unique ostomy products to introduce their products to you.

In January 2017, ConvaTec Group Plc has announced the worldwide release of the Esteem + Flex convex single-piece scheme for individuals with colostomy, ileostomy and Urostomy. The The system incorporates convenience and efficiency with convexity, stability and fits the contours of the body, moves with the wearer and helps to give people with a stoma and the confidence to live the life they want.

Key Segmentation of North America Ostomy Drainage Bags Market

By Product Type (Colostomy Bags, Ileostomy Bags, Urostomy Bags, Continent Ileostomy Bags, Continent Urostomy Bags, Others),

Procedure (Colostomy, Urostomy, Ileostomy),

Usability (Single-use, Multi-use),

System Type (One-piece System, Two-piece System),

End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare and Others),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Some of the Actionable Report Insights for Better Mapping of Business Strategies

Comprehensive data and brilliant forecasting techniques used in North America Ostomy Drainage Bags Market report coincide with precision and correctness

This research report analysis and data lend a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies.

This North America Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Study gives better ideas and solutions in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviours.

The competitive analysis is performed in this report which covers strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, and competitive landscape of the market which aids businesses characterize their individual strategies.

What are the challenges major manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them

This North America Ostomy Drainage Bags Market research report supports to secure economies in the distribution of products and find out the best way of approaching the potential.

