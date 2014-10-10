This North America natural gas engine market research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of chemical and materials industry. This market report is a window to the chemical and materials industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Company profiles covered in this report can be quite useful for making any revenue, import, export and consumption related decisions for the business. When the data and information collected in this report gets utilized in a correct manner, it proves to be very valuable to stay ahead of the competition.

Leading Players of North America Natural Gas Engine Market are Rolls-Royce, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Cummins Inc., Siemens, Caterpillar Inc., INNIO Group, Doosan, Wärtsilä, Liebherr Group, YANMAR America, YANMAR Europe, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., MAN SE, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Westport Fuel Systems, Niigata Power Systems Co.,Ltd., JFE Engineering Corp

North America natural gas engine market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Sample Report Available at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=north-america-natural-gas-engine-market

Recent Industry Developments

In October 2018, INNIO expanded its Waukesha series of VHP by adding P9394GSI S5 Horsepower to an existing L7042GSI S5 at L7044GSI S5 at 1900 Horsepower & 1500 Horsepower. This expansion helped the company in providing better customer experience as customers are getting better fuel efficiency, improved power and lower operating costs.

In November 2018, Rolls-Royce came up with its new Gas Engine series, B36:45 for power generation at PowerGen International in Orlando. These new engines will be giving efficiency up to 50% and have features like low fuel consumption and emission levels.

In January 2019, MAN Engines had supplied of electrical power 470 kWmech to the first natural gas CHP plant to Mexican OEM partner Cysore SA de CV. Its installation has been done at 1800 m above sea level in Mexico. This innovation by MAN Engines will bring growth to the company in Gas Engines Market.

In January 2019, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd has received an order for rehabilitation and maintenance project for Manila Metro rail transit System Line 3 by Philippines. The project was initially carried out by Sumitomo Corporation and been allocated to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd for the maintenance purpose.

In November 2018, Cummins Inc. announced that it will support the launch of EPA Cleaner Trucks along with the efforts of US Environmental Protection Agency in order to develop a national low NOx rule for on-highway heavy-duty engines. This support will lead to growth of the company at global level.

Important queries have been answered in top-notch report

Competitors

In this section, various North America Natural Gas Engine industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Sales and Revenue Analysis

Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the North America Natural Gas Engine Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Market Dynamics

The analysts explore critical influence factors, market drivers, challenges, risk factors, opportunities, and market trends in this section.

Application Usage

The section provides up-to-date information on the customer experience which can help identify the problems as well as detailed errors in the products. Through these findings, you will be able to provide solutions to it.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of engine family, the market is segmented into spark ignited engine, dual fuel type engine, and high pressure direct injection. In 2019, spark ignited engine segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of power output, the market is segmented into 15KW – 100KW, 100KW – 399KW, 400KW – 800KW, 1000-2000KW, and 3000KW – 4500KW. In 2019, 15KW – 100KW is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into natural gas gensets, natural gas automotive, decentralized energy generation (vehicles, gasoline stations). In 2019, natural gas automotive segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

TOC Available at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=north-america-protein-hydrolysates-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com