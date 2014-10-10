Summary

HPV is well recognized as a bio-decontamination agent due to its broad biological efficacy and can quickly deactivate microorganisms much more effectively than traditional decontamination methods such as formaldehyde. HPV has been tested on many individual microorganisms and classes of organisms successfully and has excellent material compatibility. HPV technology enables clients to leave computer equipment or any other devices in the room during the bio-decontamination process, unlike with other disinfection regimes, which can cause equipment damage. HPV decontamination systems operate at room temperature with relative humidity, without the need for significantly reduced humidity, unlike with traditional systems.

STERIS Life Science, Bioquell, Fedegari Group, TOMI Environmental Solutions, JCE Biotechnology, Howorth Air Technology, Tailin BioEngineering, Weike Biological Laboratory, Noxilizer

Chamber Decontamination, Room Decontamination

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Bioscience Research, Hospital & Healthcare

Market segment by Regions/Countries:

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

