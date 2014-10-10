Exhaustive Study on Autonomous Mobile Robots Industry

An autonomous mobile robot (AMR) is a robot that performs behaviors or tasks with a high degree of autonomy. The AMR relies on autonomous navigation where no wires, tape, GPS or other navigation markers are required. Its laser guidance system assures precise navigation, obstacle avoidance and human safety. The drive-around mapping with laptop adjustments enables fast and easy route updates and additions.

The demands placed on the functionality of autonomous robotic systems are significantly higher compared to conventional industrial robots. The aim is that mobile systems operate autonomously in unknown and dynamic environments to fulfill their assigned tasks. For this purpose, it is essential to explore and model the environment in a suitable way. The information gathered by sensors has to be combined to allow for an accurate positioning. In addition, the perceived surroundings have to be consolidated in an exact map representation. Having acquired this knowledge, the robot is able to plan an optimal collision-free path to a given goal and to perform complex handling tasks.

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Autonomous Mobile Robots on national, regional and international levels.

manufacturers included in the study are: , Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Cimcorp Automation, Aethon, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Aviation Industry Corporation, Savioke

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are , AMRs with SLAM, AMRs without SLAM

Market Segment by Applications, covers , Hospitals and Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics and Warehouse, Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The fundamental purpose of Autonomous Mobile Robots Market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the Autonomous Mobile Robots industry. The report scrutinizes each segment and sub-segments presents before you a 360-degree view of the said market.

