Worldwide HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The HD maps or high definition maps are purposefully built for self-driving assistance with extremely high precision at the centimeter scale. The use of smartphones and navigation devices would soon become outdated, and autonomous cars would be equipped with these maps owing to disruptions in the robotic technology. Increasing demand for real-time data and a rise in the car rental and online cab services would create lucrative growth prospects for the HD map for autonomous vehicles market during the forecast period.

The HD map for autonomous vehicles market is expected to flourish in the forecast period on account of the growing trend of autonomous driving and increasing investment in startups for developing HD maps. Moreover, growing commercial rental services are expected to fuel market growth in the future. However, high technology cost is a challenge faced by the HD map for autonomous vehicles market during the forecast period. On the other hand, advancements in 5G technology are likely to showcase significant growth opportunities for the key stakeholders of the HD map for autonomous vehicles market in the coming years.

The global HD map for autonomous vehicles market is segmented on the basis of solution type, application, and vehicle type. Based on solution type, the market is segmented as embedded and cloud-based. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as personal mobility and commercial mobility. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Civil Maps

2. DeepMap, Inc.

3. HERE Technologies

4. MapmyIndia (CE Info. Pvt. Ltd)

5. Momenta

6. Navmii Publishing Ltd

7. NVIDIA Corporation

8. The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.

9. TomTom International BV

10. NavInfo Co., Ltd.

HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

