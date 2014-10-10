The most up-to-date market exploration report on the Global NGS Services Market performs industry diagnostic as a way to accumulate valuable data into the business environment of the NGS Services market for the forecast period 2019–2026.

The subject matter experts behind the research have collected vital statistics on the market share, size and growth as a way to help stakeholders, business owners and field marketing personnel identify the areas to reduce costs, improve sales, explore new opportunities and streamline their processes. The different areas covered in the report are NGS Services market size, drivers and restraints, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major Companies in the market, and competitive landscape. Some of the Leading key Company’s Covered for this Research are Illumina, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., DNA Link, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, WuXi AppTec, GENEWIZ, Takara Bio Inc., SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd, Theragen Etex Co., Ltd., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Oxford Gene Technology, Sysmex Inostics, Zymo Research, Source BioScience.

Global NGS services market is registering a healthy CAGR of 21.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Unbiased perspective on intangible aspects such as key challenges, threats, new entrants as well as strengths and weaknesses of the prominent vendors too are discussed in this market report.

Global NGS Services Market Dynamics:

The market study provides details of drivers and restraints for the NGS Services market with the help of SWOT analysis, along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. This report makes you focus on the more important aspects of the market like what the market recent trends are.

Market Drivers

High accuracy & speed, low cost and precise results are driving this market

Reducing the price of sequencing is helping the growth of the market

Adoption of NGS by academic institutes and research laboratories are also driving the growth of the market

Technological advancement in NGS technologies is fueling the market growth

Market Restraints

Installation in hospitals and universities of in-house sequencing facilities hinders the growth of the market

Surging ethical issues related to this field is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Global NGS Services Market Trends:

By Type: Targeted Sequencing/Gene Panels, RNA-Seq

By End User: Academic & Government Institutes and Research Centers, Hospitals & Clinics

By Technology: Sequencing by Synthesis, Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Single-Molecule Real-time Sequencing

The NGS Services market research report helps in deciding and upgrading each phase in the lifecycle of mechanical procedure that incorporates commitment, securing, maintenance, and monetization. A master group performs deliberate, object-situated and complete market research concentrate to furnish you with the actualities related with the NGS Services market. The NGS Services report has a ton to offer to both built up and new players in the business with which they can totally comprehend the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The NGS Services market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their positions in the market.

What’s keeping “Illumina, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Macrogen Inc., DNA Link, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, WuXi AppTec, GENEWIZ, Takara Bio Inc., SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd, Theragen Etex Co., Ltd., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Oxford Gene Technology, Sysmex Inostics, Zymo Research, Source BioScience” Ahead in the NGS Services Market

The NGS Services market report is an essential tool for the ones who want to comprehend the NGS Services market deeply. The report has been structured in a way that it gives exceptionally clear comprehension of the business condition and industry. Various advances are utilized while setting up this report by taking the contributions from a committed group of specialists, experts and forecasters. With this report, a solid association can be manufactured which can settle on better choices for an effective business. Organizations can accomplish unrivaled bits of knowledge and associate of the best market open doors into their separate markets with the assistance of this NGS Services market report.

