Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) survey provides key information about the industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The report on the Global market is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and player. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. The Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)Market Reports provides data on patterns and improvements, and target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. In this report, a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts imminent opportunities for the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market players.

Global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 63.36 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the better management of accidents, emergency services, allocation of limited resources as well as better logistics requirement in aviation and maritime applications.

For In-Depth Review | Get a FREE Sample Copy@ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-intelligent-transportation-system-its-market

Report Segmentation:-

Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market By Protocol (Short Range, Long Range, IEEE 1512, TMDD), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), System (ATMS, EMS, ATIS, ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System, ATPS, APTS, Cooperative Systems, ANPR, Commercial Vehicle Operation), Application (Roadways, Railways, Aviation, Maritime), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of intelligent transportation system (ITS) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market are Thales Group, Siemens, Garmin Ltd., Cubic Corporation, EFKON, TomTom Telematics BV, FLIR Systems, Inc., GeoToll, ElectricFeel AG, DENSO CORPORATION, DoubleMap, Bestmile SA, nuTonomy, Iteris, Inc., Ricardo, TransCore, Lanner Electronics Incorporated, Savari, Inc., Agero, Inc., Hitachi Transport System, Ltd., Sensys Networks, Inc., Atkins, Conduent, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Clever Devices Ltd, ETA Transit, GMV, Moxa Inc., PTV AG, RHYTHM ENGINEERING, Telegroup, Transmax Pty Ltd., Trapeze Software ULC, Neology, Inc., 3M, International Road Dynamics Inc., KLD Engineering, P.C., Peek Traffic Corporation, Traffic Tech (Gulf) W.L.L. among others.

Market Definition:

Intelligent transportation system (ITS) is the applicability of advanced technologies, systems, components and their integration to provide better management of traffic, vehicles, safety, emergency services to improve the user experience in public as well as private transportation whether that be on roadways, railways, aviation or even maritime. Though, the applications of these technologies is not just limited to traffic management but for better allocation of resources, with limited resource availability.

Market Drivers:

Rising concerns regarding traffic management requiring better technological applications to manage traffic congestions is expected to drive the growth of the market

Initiatives taken by the authorities globally to develop smart city infrastructures is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing usage of security and surveillance services in all of the transportation environment is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising concerns regarding the environment and requirement of utilization of eco-friendly automobile services is expected to foster growth in the market

Market Restraints:

High financial investments is required to provide the essential infrastructure for the integration of ITS is expected to restrict its adoption rate

Lack of growth in the development of required infrastructure for the advancements of ITS in transportation industry

Lack of collaboration between the appropriate authorities is also hindering the growth of the market

Table Of Content: Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

Part 04: Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Continue. .

For Detailed TOC | Follow https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-intelligent-transportation-system-its-market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Sensys Networks, Inc. announced that they had agreed to merge their business operations with that of TagMaster. The combined operations of the company capable of providing components, sensors, technologies and integration systems for managing traffic, parking services as well as tolling management for rail and roadways. The combined organization would focus on establishing themselves as the leader of “Intelligent Transportation Systems” along with enhancing their application area into smart city solutions.

In November 2018, Bestmile SA and INIT announced that they had agreed to a partnership for the integration of autonomous/driverless vehicles for public transport. The combined capabilities will focus on developing integrated autonomous services for urban cities all over the world.

Inquire about this report from our expert’s @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-resilient-flooring-market

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: sopan.gedam@databridgemarketresearch.com