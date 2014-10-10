The report aims to provide an overview of the Asphalt Additives Market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, technology and region. The asphalt additives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading asphalt additives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the asphalt additives market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Arkema SA, Arrmaz, BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation, Ingevity Corporation, Kraton Corporation, Nouryon, Sasol Limited

The growing application of asphalt additives for infrastructure applications will drive the demand growth for the asphalt additives market. Additionally, recyclability of asphalt also propel demand growth for the asphalt additives market. Predominantly, application of concrete and bio-asphalt as an alternative to the asphalt in construction industry may hinder the growth for the asphalt additives market. However, increasing demand for the warm mix asphalt additives and growing application of asphalt for roofing application will create opportunity for the asphalt additives market.

Asphalt is a liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum, also known as bitumen. Asphalt can be found in refined products and natural deposits. Asphalt additives are added to the asphalt binders and extensively used in different applications as polymeric modifiers, anti-strip & adhesion promoters, emulsifiers, rejuvenators, chemical modifiers, etc. Asphalt additives are applied in various application like in road construction, airport construction or container terminal, roofing and others. Asphalt additives provide protection from pavement rutting and moisture-induced damage. Different form of asphalt additives are mixed in the asphalt binders as per specific requirements such as hot mix, cold mix and warm mix.

The report analyzes factors affecting the asphalt additives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the asphalt additives market in these regions.

