Global embolotherapy market is set to witness substantial CAGR of 8.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing application of embolization devices and rising healthcare expenditure are factors for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global embolotherapy market are Terumo Medical Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Simbionix USA Corporation, Cook, Boston Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic, BTG International Ltd, ABK Biomedical Inc., Abbott., AngioDynamics., IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD., Debakey Medlife Private Limited, Heraeus Holding, Guerbet, and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Guerbet announced the acquisition of Accurate Medical Therapeutics. This acquisition will help the company to grow them in interventional radiology and new microcatheters will allow the interventional radiology teams to provide better quality of care during image-guided embolization procedures

In September 2015, Medtronic plc announced that they have acquired Medina Medical. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their haemorrhagic stroke portfolio and company can use Medina embolisation device which have advanced technology so that it can be used to treat cerebral aneurysms. This acquisition will help the company to expand them and provide better treatment for aneurysms and haemorrhagic stroke

Market Drivers

Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures will drive the market growth

Rising funding by government and private organizations will also accelerate the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in embolotherapy devices will also propel the market growth

Favorable repayment policies for the minimally invasive surgeries is also contributing as a factor for the market growth

Increasing cases of heptocellular cancer and liver cancer will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints

Availability of therapies in the market will also restrain the growth of this market

Strict regulations for product commercialization will also hamper the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global embolotherapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of embolotherapy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Embolotherapy Market

By Product

Embolic Agents

Microspheres

Embolic Coils

Pushable Coils

Detachable Coils

Liquid Embolic Agents

Embolic Plug Systems

Detachable Balloons

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Guidewires

By Disease Indication

Cancer

Liver Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Others

Peripheral Vascular Disease

Neurological Diseases

Cerebral Aneurysm

Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas

Urological & Nephrological Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

By Procedure

Transcatheter Arterial Embolization (TAE)

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization (TARE)/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT)

Transarterial Chemoembolization

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

U.K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global embolotherapy market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

