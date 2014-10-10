Global Embolotherapy Market 2026 In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players Merit Medical Systems, Simbionix USA Corporation, Cook, Boston Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc & Others
Global embolotherapy market is set to witness substantial CAGR of 8.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing application of embolization devices and rising healthcare expenditure are factors for the growth of this market.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global embolotherapy market are Terumo Medical Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Simbionix USA Corporation, Cook, Boston Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic, BTG International Ltd, ABK Biomedical Inc., Abbott., AngioDynamics., IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD., Debakey Medlife Private Limited, Heraeus Holding, Guerbet, and others.
Key Developments in the Market:
In January 2019, Guerbet announced the acquisition of Accurate Medical Therapeutics. This acquisition will help the company to grow them in interventional radiology and new microcatheters will allow the interventional radiology teams to provide better quality of care during image-guided embolization procedures
In September 2015, Medtronic plc announced that they have acquired Medina Medical. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their haemorrhagic stroke portfolio and company can use Medina embolisation device which have advanced technology so that it can be used to treat cerebral aneurysms. This acquisition will help the company to expand them and provide better treatment for aneurysms and haemorrhagic stroke
Market Drivers
Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures will drive the market growth
Rising funding by government and private organizations will also accelerate the growth of this market
Technological advancement and development in embolotherapy devices will also propel the market growth
Favorable repayment policies for the minimally invasive surgeries is also contributing as a factor for the market growth
Increasing cases of heptocellular cancer and liver cancer will also accelerate the market growth
Market Restraints
Availability of therapies in the market will also restrain the growth of this market
Strict regulations for product commercialization will also hamper the market growth
Competitive Analysis:
Global embolotherapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of embolotherapy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation: Global Embolotherapy Market
By Product
Embolic Agents
Microspheres
Embolic Coils
Pushable Coils
Detachable Coils
Liquid Embolic Agents
Embolic Plug Systems
Detachable Balloons
Support Devices
Microcatheters
Guidewires
By Disease Indication
Cancer
Liver Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Others
Peripheral Vascular Disease
Neurological Diseases
Cerebral Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas
Urological & Nephrological Disorders
Gastrointestinal Disorders
By Procedure
Transcatheter Arterial Embolization (TAE)
Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization (TARE)/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT)
Transarterial Chemoembolization
By End-User
Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulatory Surgery Centers
Other End Users
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
U.K.
France
Spain
Netherlands
Belgium
Switzerland
Turkey
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
