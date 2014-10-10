The global employment screening services market accounted to US$3.89 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account to US$5.46 Bn by 2025. Within the employment screening services market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total employment screening services market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and IT sector.

In this modern world, it is essential for organizations to protect their companies as well as their employees. This need has brought about a build in the utilization of employment screening services as part of the recruitment procedure. Employment screening allows the employers to take efficient decision while hiring, and potentially avoid workplace threats such as fraud, abuse, theft, and violence. Further, screening programs can also protect an organization against negligent hiring.

Employment Screening Services Market Insights

Demand for time efficient selection systems owing to rising number of job applicants

The 21st century has witnessed huge influx of population in the urban cities of developed and developing economies in search of better life. Higher standards of living, higher job opportunities, access to modern amenities and services are the few major factors that have contributed in the migration of rural population to the urban areas around the world. Developing economies witnessed a steady growth in the post-recession era and thus there was rise in the disposable incomes by consumers. As per the data from World Bank, currently 54% of the entire globe’s population resides in the urban areas while the remaining percentages are still residing in the rural areas. Hence, close to 4 billion of the world’s population houses in the urban areas piling up pressure on the infrastructures in the urban areas. As a result, density of population in these areas has reached unprecedented levels.

Increase in the mobile workforce and job immigrants owing to globalization

Globalization has resulted in large influx of job immigrants majorly in the highly advanced countries of the world in search of better standards of living as well as better job opportunities. As per the statistics by US Government, the total number of working immigrants in the age group from 16 to 65 increased to 5.7 million by the first half of 2014. There has been increased influx of immigrants in lower-skilled jobs as well as highly professional jobs in the developed countries of US, UK, Germany and Canada. Private households; textile, apparel and leather manufacturing; agriculture; information technology, computer & electronic products and administrative & support services are the sectors that have witnesses rising number of job immigrants. Mischievous immigrants pose a risk to the security of the organization and even country sometimes. The countries witnessing higher number of immigrations for seeking jobs have laid down various regulations and pre-requisites for the applicants.

The report segments the global employment screening services market are as follows:

Global Employment Screening Services Market – By Service

Background Screening

Verification

Medical Testing

Electronic Auditing & Verification

Global Employment Screening Services Market – By Application

Financial Services

Government Agencies

Transportation

Industrial

Information Technology

