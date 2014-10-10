Global remittance software market is expected to grow from US$ 1279.64 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3323.41 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Remittance software is a money transfer software which provides online transfer of money by the use of, online portal, money transfer app, and mobile phone apps. In addition to this, the entry of mobile based money transfer online players has put the remittance market dynamics into an interesting situation.

Some of The Leading Players of Remittance Software Market

• Remit Training

• FinCode

• MTS

• Girmiti Software Pvt. Ltd.

• Grey Systems

• ControlBox Corp.

• NEXTGEN SYSTEMS UK LIMITED

• Fiserv INC

• Daemon Software

The banking industry had already established their own remittance system but lack of availability of these banks or their networks in the remote areas of developing countries has left large scopes for improvement in the remittance services industry. As a result, there has been a marked rise in the awareness amongst the masses about the various available modes for money transfers. The market for remittance software is highly fragmented market with the top ten companies accounting for approximately 20% of the market share.

APAC is largest adopter of remittance software, followed by North America and South America region. This is attributable to growing numbers of migrants across border and increasing technological trends is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in terms of remittance software market.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of remittance software market based by software, by deployment type, and by application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By application segment personal remittance software accounted for the largest market share and highest market growth in 2017; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Remittance Software Market Landscape

4 Remittance Software Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Remittance Software Market Analysis- Global

6 Remittance Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Remittance Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Remittance Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Remittance Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Remittance Software Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

