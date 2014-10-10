Global Carnauba Wax Market 2019 Development, Trends and Potential of the Market to 2026|Carnaúba do Brasil; Brasil Ceras., Strahl & Pitsch, Inc.; Kahl GmbH & Co. KG; KahlWax & Others
Global carnauba wax market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.20% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing demand for pharmaceutical and rising exports of carnauba wax are the factor for the market growth.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global carnauba wax market are Foncepi Comercial Exportadora Ltda; Carnaúba do Brasil; Brasil Ceras., Strahl & Pitsch, Inc.; Kahl GmbH & Co. KG; KahlWax; NOREVO; Koster Keunen; The International Group, Inc.; Poth Hille; Akrochem Corporation.; TER HELL & CO. GMBH; J. Allcock & Sons Ltd; Koster Keunen; Arjun Beeswax; KANTILAL BROTHERS; EXCEL INTERNATIONAL; BJ International.; Arjun Bees Wax Industries; Kemie Industries; JOHN AROMAS; AF Suter & Co Ltd; among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2016, Brenntag announced the acquisition of EPChem Group. This acquisition will help the company to expand their portfolio which will also enhance their specialty chemicals portfolio. This will also provide them opportunity so they can expand their range in different application such as personal care, adhesives, roofing among others
- In October 2015, Simoniz UK announced the launch of their new range of products which is specially designed for car- lovers. The new range consists of Simoniz Ultracare Alloy Wheel Cleaner, which cleans alloys without any corrosive effects. The larger family includes the exclusive Simoniz Shampoo & Wax and Simoniz Shampoo & Carnauba Wax from Halford. The goods combine a shampoo with a wax while still delivering leading results from the industry
Competitive Analysis:
Global carnauba wax market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of carnauba wax market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand for automotive industry will drive the market growth in the forecast period
- Growing popularity of organic products also acts as a market driver
- Rising consumption by young population will also accelerate the growth of this market
- Increasing demand for food glazing agents in the developing food and confectionery industry will also drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Rising concern about the side effect of carnauba wax will hamper the market growth
- Less profitability margins to the manufacturers is restricting the growth of this market
- Low commercialization of carnauba wax will also restrain the market growth
Segmentation: Global Carnauba Wax Market
By End- User
- Food & Beverages
- Automobiles
- Personal Care
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
By Source
- Natural
- Organic
By Form
- Powder
- Flakes
- Pellet
By Product Type
- Type 1
- Type 3
- Type 4
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Sweden
- Poland
- Denmark
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- New Zealand
- Vietnam
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Oman
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
