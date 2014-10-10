The report explains market analysis based on regional, local as well as global level. The Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market report endows with the basic information about industry, definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview and international market analysis. The research studies of this Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market report helps to evaluate several important parameters that can be mentioned as investment in a rising market, success of a new product, and expansion of market share. It is a comprehensive and proficient report that focuses on primary and secondary market drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Tesla, Efacec, Engie Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.), SemaConnect, ClipperCreek, Allego B.V., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., EVgo Services LLC, ChargePoint, Inc., Blink Charging Co., Alfen N.V., AeroVironment, Inc. among others.

Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market By Charging Station (AC charging station, DC charging station), Vehicle Type (Battery electric vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles(PHEV)), Installation Type (Residential, Commercial), Technology (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), charging Station Standards (GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772, IEC 62196), Country (Netherlands, Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Sweden, Austria, Italy, Denmark, Belgium and Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market By Charging Station (AC charging station, DC charging station), Vehicle Type (Battery electric vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles(PHEV)), Installation Type (Residential, Commercial), Technology (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), charging Station Standards (GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772, IEC 62196), Country (Netherlands, Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Sweden, Austria, Italy, Denmark, Belgium and Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

An electric vehicle charging station is a point to charge the battery of an electric vehicle, which varies from vehicles to vehicles. There are few types of technology which are used in charging the vehicles based on the battery’s input power which are as follows: type 1, type 2, and type 3. The charging stations can be DC charging or AC charging type or inductive charging station.

These charging points can be installed either in residential or commercial applications, and it provides the speed to charge the electric vehicle depending on the type of technology the battery uses.

Europe electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Europe Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

Europe electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into five notable segments which are charging station, vehicle type, charging stations standards, installation type and technology.

On the basis of charging station, the market is segmented into AC charging station, DC charging station and inductive charging station

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV)

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into level 1, level 2, and level 3

On the basis of charging stations standards, the market is segmented into GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772 and IEC 62196

On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into residential and commercial

Product Launch

In October 2018, Allego has launched Allego’s EV Cloud which contains a smart charging solution that helps in renewing the energy and grid capacity. Allego uses Microsoft Azure platform for smart charging, data modelling and real time data processing.

In April 2018, the TGOOD GLOBAL LTD. successfully launched innovative wireless charging technology into the market. The technology is based on magnetics coupling resonance which realizes more than 93% power transmission at a maximum charging power of 60kW and across a range of up to 20cm transmission distance.

TABLE OF CONTENTS EUROPE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 1.3 OVERVIEW OF THE EUROPE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET 1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 1.5 LIMITATIONS 1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE 2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL 2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 2.7 SECONDARY SOURCES 2.8 ASSUMPTIONS 2.9 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 2.10 TIME LINE GRID 2.11 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 2.12 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING 2.13 DBMR VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES 3.1.2 INCENTIVES & SUBSIDIES BY GOVERNMENT FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES 3.1.3 INCREASING ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.2.1 HIGH UPFRONT COST 3.2.2 LACK OF COMMON CHARGING TECHNOLOGY

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1 VEHICLE-TO-GRID (V2G) TECHNOLOGY FOR EV CHARGING STATIONS 3.3.2 RENEWABLE SOURCES OF ENERGY FOR ELECTRICITY

3.4 CHALLENGE

3.4.1 HIGH EQUIPMENT AND INSTALLATION COST

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

5.1 ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATION INFRASTRUCTURE SET-UP 5.2 INTIATIVE TAKEN BY GOVERNMENT FOR PROMOTING ELECTRIC VEHICLE

5.2.1 AMERICAN RECOVERY AND REINVESTMENT ACT (ARRA) FUNDING – USD 2.4 BILLION FOR MANUFACTURING AND INFRASTRUCTURE 5.2.2 AUTO MANUFACTURER INCENTIVES – USD 8 BILLION LOANS FOR ADVANCED VEHICLE TECHNOLOGIES 5.2.3 FUEL EFFICIENT VEHICLES TAX INCENTIVES FOR CONSUMERS

5.3 NUMBER OF CHARGING OUTLETS IN U.S. 5.4 NUMBER OF PUBLIC CHARGING STATIONS IN EUROPE 5.5 NUMBER OF CHARGING STATIONS IN ASIA-PACIFIC

6 KEY INSIGHTS 7 EUROPE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET, BY CHARGING STATION

7.1 OVERVIEW 7.2 AC CHARGING STATION

7.2.1 RESIDENTIAL 7.2.2 COMMERCIAL

7.3 DC CHARGING STATION

7.3.1 RESIDENTIAL 7.3.2 COMMERCIAL

7.4 INDUCTIVE CHARGE STATION

8 EUROPE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS , BY VEHICLE TYPE

8.1 OVERVIEW 8.2 BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLE (BEV) 8.3 PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES (PHEV)

8.3.1 PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES, BY MODEL

8.3.1.1 PARALLEL PHEV 8.3.1.2 SERIES PHEV

8.3.2 PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC VEHICLES, BY TYPE

8.3.2.1 VEHICLES 8.3.2.2 MARINE VESSELS

9 EUROPE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS, BY INSTALLATION TYPE

9.1 OVERVIEW 9.2 RESIDENTIAL 9.3 COMMERCIAL

10 EUROPE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

10.1 OVERVIEW 10.2 LEVEL 1 10.3 LEVEL 2 10.4 LEVEL 3

11 EUROPE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET, BY CHARGING STATIONS STANDARDS

11.1 OVERVIEW 11.2 GB/T 11.3 SAE J1772 11.4 CHADEMO 11.5 TESLA SUPERCHARGER 11.6 CCS 11.7 IEC 62196

12 EUROPE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

12.1 NORTH AMERICA

12.1.1 U.S. 12.1.2 CANADA 12.1.3 MEXICO

13 EUROPE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

13.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE

14 COMPANY PROFILE

14.1 CHARGEPOINT, INC.

14.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 14.1.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 14.1.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 14.1.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 14.1.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 14.1.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 14.1.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

14.2 TESLA

14.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 14.2.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 14.2.3 SWOT ANALYSIS 14.2.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 14.2.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 14.2.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 14.2.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 14.2.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

14.3 BLINK CHARGING CO.

14.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 14.3.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 14.3.3 SWOT ANALYSIS 14.3.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 14.3.5 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 14.3.6 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 14.3.7 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 14.3.8 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

14.4 SIEMENS AG

14.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 14.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 14.4.3 SWOT ANALYSIS 14.4.4 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 14.4.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 14.4.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 14.4.7 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

14.5 SEMACONNECT

14.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 14.5.2 SWOT ANALYSIS 14.5.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 14.5.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 14.5.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 14.5.6 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS

14.6 ABB

14.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 14.6.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 14.6.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 14.6.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 14.6.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.7 AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

14.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 14.7.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 14.7.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 14.7.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 14.7.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

14.8 ALFEN N.V.

14.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 14.8.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 14.8.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 14.8.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 14.8.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.9 ALLEGO B.V.

14.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 14.9.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 14.9.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 14.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.10 CLIPPERCREEK

14.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 14.10.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 14.10.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 14.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.11 EFACEC

14.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 14.11.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 14.11.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 14.11.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 14.11.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.12 ENGIE GROUP

14.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 14.12.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 14.12.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 14.12.4 SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO 14.12.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.13 EVGO SERVICES LLC

14.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 14.13.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 14.13.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 14.13.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.14 LEVITON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.

14.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 14.14.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 14.14.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 14.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.15 LIIKENNEVIRTA OY (LTD.)

14.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 14.15.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 14.15.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 14.15.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

14.16 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE

14.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 14.16.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 14.16.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 14.16.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 14.16.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

14.17 TGOOD EUROPE LTD.

14.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 14.17.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 14.17.3 SERVICE PORTFOLIO 14.17.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

