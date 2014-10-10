Global Air Separation Plant Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.74 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.96 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased demand for photovoltaic products and plasma display channels.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2016, Praxair announced the start of its second air separation plant of 1,300 TPD in Port of Antwerp and the extending of its pipeline system in the Port of Antwerp; it is a one of the world’s largest petrochemical production complexes. The new facility also produces liquid oxygen, nitrogen, and argon.

In September 2016, Linde AG and U.S. rival Praxair Inc. confirmed they are in preliminary merger talks for a deal to create the world’s largest industrial-gas supplier with a potential market value of more than USD 60 billion.

Competitive Analysis:

Global air separation plant market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of air separation plant market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Air separation Plant Market

Air separation plant deals with separation of atmospheric air into nitrogen and oxygen. Sometimes it also deals with other gases such as argon, and other gases. It has its wide application in iron & steel, oil & gas, chemical, healthcare, and others. Stringent safety and environmental regulations may act as the major driver in the growth of air separation plant market. Technical and cost factors may hamper the market.

Market Drivers:

Stringent safety and environmental regulations, this act as driver to the market.

Increase industrial development activities in MEA, this act as driver to the market.

Market Restraints:

Technical and cost factors is the restraints to the market.

Segmentation:

By Gas

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Argon

Diesel

By Type

Cryogenic

Non-cryogenic Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Membrane Separation Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption (VPSA)



By End User

Iron & Steel

Oil & Gas Upstream Downstream

Chemical

Healthcare

food & beverage

Glass industry

Coal gasification

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

