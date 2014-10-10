Global Medical Adhesive Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical adhesive market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Medical Adhesive Market,

By Product Type (Anionic, Nonionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric),

By Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional cleaning, and Oilfield Chemicals),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global medical adhesive market are:-

Ethicon US,

,

Medtronic,

Braun Melsungen AG,

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,

Cohera Medical Inc.,

John Wiley & Sons Inc.,

Chemence,

,

Gem srl,

GluStitch H.B. Fuller Company.,

CryoLife Inc,

3M,

Ashland,

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising usage by the end users

Increase demand for the electronic and automotive application.

technological advancement

Increasing demand from healthcare industry

Growing number of geriatric consumers

Growth in surgical procedures/operations

Table of content:

Chapter 1, to describe Global Medical Adhesive Market product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Medical Adhesive Market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Medical Adhesive Market

Chapter 3, the Global Medical Adhesive Market competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Global Medical Adhesive Market breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application

Chapter 12, Global Medical Adhesive Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Medical Adhesive Market sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

