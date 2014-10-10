Global liquid applied membrane market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Liquid Applied Membrane Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Liquid Applied Membrane Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as ARCAT, Inc., Johns Manville. A Berkshire Hathaway Company, Triton Incorporated, Liquid Applied Membranes Limited, Everlast Group, Henry Company, GAF, Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG, Fosroc, Inc.., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Louisiana Rural Water Association, Key Resin Company, Owens Corning, W. R. Meadows, Inc., LATICRETE International, Inc. among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global liquid applied membrane market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of liquid applied membrane market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising residential housing projects, are fuelling the market growth

Low installation cost in construction, is the factor driving this market

Surging need for energy-efficient building, drives the market growth

Surging preference for Sheet Membranes, hinders the market growth

Dynamic price of raw materials, hampers the market growth

Segmentation:

By Product

Cementitious Membranes

Bituminous Membranes

Elastomeric Membranes

Others

By Application

Roofing

Walls

Building Structures

Landfills & Tunnels

Underground Construction

Others

By End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Public Infrastructure

By Geography

The report on the Liquid Applied Membrane Market is a valuable document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. Liquid Applied Membrane Market research report has been produced with the systematic gathering of market information for Chemical and Materials industry. Taking up such market research report is all the time beneficial for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing of products or services. The geometric data brought together to generate Liquid Applied Membrane Market report is mostly denoted with the graphs, tables and charts which make this report more user-friendly. Also, before presenting it to the end users, all the information is assessed and validated by the expert team members.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

